The short film, which he has titled Damhan Allaidh air Chuairt, translates to Damhan Allaidh on a trip.

It follows a fictional influencer who has come to Oban to catch a CalMac ferry to sail to the Outer Hebrides to get the best content in the world for his social media.

Will he catch a ferry as planned, or will he lose his chance forever?



The film has been entirely self produced by the talented Cailean, 17, who learned his filmmaking skills from FilmG’s mentoring scheme.

The scheme supports up to six Gaelic speaking S6 pupils who aspire to work in media.

It includes mentoring, skills support and access to production support to help enter FilmG.

Cailean has entered the competition before alongside other pupils at the High School, but snapped up the chance for a solo project.

The film is up for the under 18 FilmG Choice Award.

You can view and vote for Damhan Allaidh air Chuairt at www.filmg.co.uk/&source=gmail&ust=1777536233738000&usg=AOvVaw2fYQ4X7p9pUkqaJr_oJBtj">www.filmg.co.uk/.