Designer fashion has officially found its home in Oban, and it’s transforming the way the town shops. At Time & Again boutique on Argyll Square, you can find famous brands at a fraction of the original price. But owner Jackie Kerr wants to make one thing absolutely clear. This is not a charity shop, but a true boutique experience
Time & Again is a clothing agency, a model well known in major cities but still new to many shoppers locally. Jackie is an expert curator, selecting only the finest pieces brought in by local residents who want their high‑end clothing to find a second life.
“There’s a big difference between a clothing agency and a charity shop. Our standards are incredibly high,” Jackie explained. “We specialise in designer labels from brands like Phase Eight, Ted Baker, Karen Millen, Monsoon, Whistles, Coach,
Mulberry and Radley— premium names you’d normally have to travel to a big city to find. Every single item is in immaculate condition, often brand new with the tags still on. We’ve done the editing for you. If it isn’t perfect, it doesn’t make it into our collection.”
Luxury shopping at affordable prices
For shoppers at Time & Again, the experience is pure pleasure. Everything is steamed, polished and beautifully presented, and with personal service and lush fitting rooms, it’s the atmosphere you’d expect in a luxury department store. This spring and summer, the boutique is brimming with fresh seasonal arrivals. Think floaty dresses, crisp linen trousers, lightweight knitwear, occasion wear, sandals, silk tops and accessories, including leather bags and statement jewellery.
“We get new items in every week,” Jackie said. “It’s a constantly rotating collection of unique finds you won’t see anywhere else in town. Whether you’re dressing for a wedding, refreshing your holiday wardrobe, updating your workwear or simply looking for timeless everyday staples, our rails are filled with pieces designed to last and to be loved.”
In a world dominated by fast fashion, Time & Again Boutique offers something far more thoughtful: a chance to shop beautifully, sustainably and locally. And the agency model is a win‑win for the community. Sellers receive an immediate payment once their item sells, minus a small commission.
“This is how you afford that designer bag or silk dress you’ve always wanted,” Jackie said. “You’re making a fashionable, smart choice for your wardrobe, your wallet and the planet by giving beautiful clothes a new life.”
For anyone looking to refresh their closet with designer pieces at accessible prices — without stepping foot in a charity shop — Time & Again Boutique is where style, sustainability and quality truly meet. Visit at 4 Macgregor Court,
Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am to 4pm.
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