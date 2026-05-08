The final total of voters registered for the Scottish Parliament election is 4,320,981 – a record number for a Scottish Parliament election.

Those planning to vote in person are being encouraged to check their polling place location and to exercise patience if queues form.

Voting should only take a few minutes and there is no requirement to bring photo ID.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and anyone in the queue at their polling station at 10pm will be able to vote.

Malcolm Burr, Convener of the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, said: "A significant amount of work has gone into preparing for this election and we are confident that polling day arrangements are robust and ready for this record number of voters.

"If anyone needs additional support on the day, polling staff are there to help. Please be patient and respectful as they carry out their jobs.

"As always, we are keeping the voter at the heart of all that we do and look forward to producing results in which everyone can have full confidence."