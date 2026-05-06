Those planning to vote in person on Thursday 7 May are being encouraged to check their polling place location and to exercise patience if queues form.

Voting should only take a few minutes and there is no requirement to bring photo ID.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and anyone in the queue at their polling station at 10pm will be able to vote.

Malcolm Burr, Convener of the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, said: “A significant amount of work has gone into preparing for this election and we are confident that polling day arrangements are robust and ready for this record number of voters.

“If anyone needs additional support on the day, polling staff are there to help. Please be patient and respectful as they carry out their jobs.

“As always, we are keeping the voter at the heart of all that we do and look forward to producing results in which everyone can have full confidence.”

Cahir Hughes, Acting Head of the Electoral Commission Scotland, said: “If you become unwell or have an emergency which prevents you from attending a polling place in person next Thursday, you don’t need to miss out on your vote.

“You can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day, so someone you trust can vote on your behalf. You can do this by contacting your local electoral registration office.”