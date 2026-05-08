Inverness, Skye and West-Ross-shire MP Angus MacDonald (LD) told the Local Democracy Service: "In Caithness and Sutherland, the Lib Dems are miles ahead and are going to win.



"The other two are much closer than any of us could have thought. I think Fergus Ewing is out.

"So it is basically between the Lib Dems and SNP.

"I thought the Lib Dems would win Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch. Now I’m unsure.

"And Inverness and Nairn, we didn’t know, we had no idea. So that is where we are. It’s all to play for.

"It is an extraordinarily close race. But there’s nobody in it apart from the SNP and Lib Dems."

Watch the full interview with Olivia Andrews below.