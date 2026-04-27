Plans have been submitted for a new dedicated farm shop building near Salen on Mull, in a move described as a “unique opportunity” to expand a growing local business.
Benmore Estate Ltd has lodged proposals with Argyll and Bute Council for the site of land southwest of Glenforsa Café and Farm Shop, which sits just outside the village.
The café and farm shop, which opened in 2024, has quickly established itself as a popular stop for both locals and visitors, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside its retail offering.
However, the current farm shop is limited to a small section within the café building, and operators say demand has outgrown the available space.
The new proposal would see a standalone farm shop constructed at the end of the existing car park, with new paving connecting it to the main site.
A design statement by Harry Taylor and Company said the expansion is intended to address customer feedback and allow the business to better showcase local produce without impacting the café’s seating capacity.
It said: “Currently there is only a small area available within the building to display the range of produce expected by visitors without impacting on the number of covers, which has made the café so successful.
“Therefore, a new space more dedicated to the farm shop element of the venture is required to allow an increased range of produce and the incorporation of items from more local businesses.”
The statement noted that extending the existing building was considered but ruled out due to concerns it would make the structure overly large and restrict views towards the Sound of Mull.
Instead, a separate purpose-built unit has been designed, with planners saying the two buildings will operate independently but complement each other.
It added: “Having the farm shop and café in separate buildings will allow greater flexibility in the management of the site and the businesses."
Designers also said the new building has been deliberately scaled to sit alongside the existing café while remaining visually distinct.
The statement said: “This project presents a unique opportunity to expand the offering at Glenforsa Farm Shop and Café and build upon its early success.
“It will allow the business to secure direct employment benefits, and better promote the wide-ranging produce created by the island’s talented farmers and artisans.”
Council officials are expected to make a decision on the application by mid-June. The plans are currently open for public comment via the Argyll and Bute Council planning portal under reference 26/00580/PP.
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