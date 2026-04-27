Benmore Estate Ltd has lodged proposals with Argyll and Bute Council for the site of land southwest of Glenforsa Café and Farm Shop, which sits just outside the village.

The café and farm shop, which opened in 2024, has quickly established itself as a popular stop for both locals and visitors, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner alongside its retail offering.

However, the current farm shop is limited to a small section within the café building, and operators say demand has outgrown the available space.

The new proposal would see a standalone farm shop constructed at the end of the existing car park, with new paving connecting it to the main site.

A design statement by Harry Taylor and Company said the expansion is intended to address customer feedback and allow the business to better showcase local produce without impacting the café’s seating capacity.