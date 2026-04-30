Ruairidh Morris passed out this week and is now qualified to lead a six-strong crew on Oban’s Shannon class lifeboat, The Campbell-Watson.

After more than a year of additional training, Ruairidh completed his final assessment, where he was tested at sea on his ability to command, navigate and handle the lifeboat.

An experienced seafarer, he is the quartermaster on the CalMac ferry MV Clansman.

Under the scrutiny of coastal lifeboat trainer Ally Young, Ruairidh had to anchor the lifeboat, demonstrate how he would undertake a sector search in a scenario where an aircraft had crashed into the sea, and conduct a man overboard exercise.

He joined the Oban crew in February 2023 and, one year ago, he passed out as a navigator.

Ruairidh said: "It’s a huge honour to be trusted by the RNLI and by my fellow crew members to take on the role of coxswain and I want to thank everyone for their support.

"Qualifying is a challenging and lengthy process and simply wouldn’t have been possible for me without their help, advice and encouragement throughout the training process."