Oban Lifeboat has a newly qualified coxswain.
Ruairidh joins an esteemed group of six other deputy coxswains at the Oban station, working alongside long-serving cox Ally Cerexhe, and Leonie Woolf, who last year became the first woman in Oban to qualify for the role.
Congratulations to Ruairidh and the best of luck to him in his future lifesaving endeavours.
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