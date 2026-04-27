Mark Bowman of the Invergarry and Fort Augustus Railway Museum was the guest speaker at last week’s Lochaber Rotary business lunch.
Ably supported by Laura Brown, Mark delivered a fascinating 15-minute illustrated talk on the progress of the Invergarry Station Museum Project.
Thanks to a team of enthusiastic local volunteers, work began in 2012 to reinstate the largely intact but moss-covered station platform.
Today, with support from Network Rail, the station boasts a quarter mile stretch of standard gauge railway track and this is being extended further.
Mark explaind: "The ultimate aim is to recreate the original Invergarry Railway Station frozen at a point in time - but as a museum and visitor centre."
The project has obtained a 42-year lease of the site from Aberchalder Estate and Mark explained that the original station opened on July 22 1903 with the line closing in 1947 and the track being lifted in 1948.
The Invergarry Station Project holds regular open days periodically throughout the year. Details of these are contained in the project website www.invergarrystation.org.uk.
There is also a "Ruston" diesel shunter on site known as the "Invergarry Thunderbolt". Name-boards and station lamps have also been erected and a replica signal cabin is being constructed.
The Visitor Centre has a display telling the story of the station’s rebirth and its history.
Rotarian Anthony Jones thanked Mark for a very detailed and interesting talk and stressed that the museum is "well worth a visit".
Members responded with enthusiastic applause.
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