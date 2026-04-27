Ably supported by Laura Brown, Mark delivered a fascinating 15-minute illustrated talk on the progress of the Invergarry Station Museum Project.

Thanks to a team of enthusiastic local volunteers, work began in 2012 to reinstate the largely intact but moss-covered station platform.

Today, with support from Network Rail, the station boasts a quarter mile stretch of standard gauge railway track and this is being extended further.

Mark explaind: "The ultimate aim is to recreate the original Invergarry Railway Station frozen at a point in time - but as a museum and visitor centre."