Scottish Fire and Rescue tackled a wildfire between Tarbert and Arrochar on Sunday after issuing a wild fire warning over the weekend for western Scotland.
The ’extreme risk’ was announced on Thursday.
On Saturday fire crews were called out at 2.43pm to what was described as a ’grass fire’ on the Cruach Tairbeirt hillside, behind Tarbet Hotel, Tarbet.
Four appliances and specialist resources, including two helicopters pulling water from Loch Lomond, were at the scene.
The fire was still burning as night fell, with fire crews on hand overnight and it continued to burn through Sunday until it was extinguished in the afternoon, with Arrochar Community Fire Station crew out at 10pm to check the area to ensure there had been no re-ignition.
Watch video of helicopter crews tackling the blaze below.
A spokesperson Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "We’re asking people to take extra care outdoors. Please avoid using naked flames, lighting fires, barbecues or anything that could cause sparks and if you see a fire dial 999."
As the warm weather is due to continue this week, the warning to people that ’there’s no such thing as a harmless fire’ still stands.
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