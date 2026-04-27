The ’extreme risk’ was announced on Thursday.

On Saturday fire crews were called out at 2.43pm to what was described as a ’grass fire’ on the Cruach Tairbeirt hillside, behind Tarbet Hotel, Tarbet.

Four appliances and specialist resources, including two helicopters pulling water from Loch Lomond, were at the scene.

The fire was still burning as night fell, with fire crews on hand overnight and it continued to burn through Sunday until it was extinguished in the afternoon, with Arrochar Community Fire Station crew out at 10pm to check the area to ensure there had been no re-ignition.

Watch video of helicopter crews tackling the blaze below.