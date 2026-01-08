What our members have to say

Supporting your local tourism industry is now more important than ever, and we’re working hard to make Argyll & the Isles a key destination in Scotland for domestic and international tourists. At the core, we are a cooperative, so we’re here to help businesses in the region work together to achieve great results.

“One of our retreat’s sold out almost immediately! We have had to add another for those who missed out.”

EMMA MACDONALD | WILD HEBRIDEAN SWIMMING

“Great access to events and collaboration and forging relationships with other people but also, which has been so important in the last couple of years, is that lobbying power that they have, that communication through such a difficult and challenging period and being able to see what other businesses were doing, and that support they offered was really invaluable...”

FIONA MCLEAN | THE PIERHOUSE

“Our self-catering cottages need exposure to Argyll’s prospective visitors to drive enquiries and bookings. And, through membership of Argyll & The Isles Tourism Cooperative, we benefit from listings on wildaboutargyll.com and Oban.org; by some margin the two most visited tourism websites for our destination. These listings deliver visibility and click-through enquiries to our website. It’s an essential component of our marketing activity and only part of the value AITC membership brings; we also benefit from occasional inclusion in AITC socials, marketing advice and collabs with other local businesses that AITC facilitate...and of course, there’s the wider destination promotion undertaken by AITC and its’ strong advocacy for member businesses and its influence with stakeholders such as ABC and Scot Gov."

EWAN COLVILLE | LOVE ARGYLL



"The thing I have benefited most from being a member of AITC is keeping up to date with all the new and exciting things happening in Argyll. This helps me pass this on to the customers in my workplace, my friends, and family. AITC also provides information on upcoming events, training programmes, and funding, which could be beneficial to the business when we are often too busy to discover for ourselves"

SAM POTTS | INVERARAY JAIL

"I love being part of a business community that celebrates our little corner of the world. My job can be lonely at times, so it really helps. We support each other and collaborate, it’s lovely"

LUCY WILDE | THE WILD COOKE

"Being welcomed into AITC has been truly enriching. Beyond the warm welcome, the networking opportunities have been invaluable. Connecting with other passionate individuals and businesses dedicated to showcasing the best of Scotland has broadened my understanding and fostered collaborations. However, the most rewarding aspect has been the excitement of contributing my knowledge and expertise to promote this incredible region. Sharing what I love about Argyll and the Isles with a wider audience, through the collective voice of AITC, feels like a real privilege."

ANDREAS MASZCZYK | SONAS HOTELS COLLECTION - KNIPOCH HOUSE HOTEL