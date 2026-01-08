Tourism and hospitality in Argyll & the Isles has never been more important – or more competitive. In a crowded digital landscape, standing out, being discovered, and having your voice heard at national level can feel like a challenge too far for individual businesses. That is exactly why the Argyll & the Isles Tourism Cooperative (AITC) exists – and why membership is becoming an essential investment for tourism-focused businesses across the region.
AITC is the strategic destination marketing organisation for the whole of Argyll & Bute. Acting as a powerful collective voice, it represents tourism businesses to key stakeholders including VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Argyll and Bute Council, Scottish Tourism Alliance, and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority. This means your business is not just marketed – it is represented, advocated for, and supported where decisions are made.
At the heart of AITC’s work is discoverability. Through sustained investment in SEO, content creation and destination storytelling, the Wild About Argyll and Love Oban brands ensure Argyll & the Isles consistently appear in top online search results. With over 580,000 unique website visitors, 1.9 million impressions, 138,000 blog page views, and a 48,000+ social media following, members benefit from reach that would be costly – if not impossible – to achieve alone.
Businesses are listed across high-performing platforms such as Wild About Argyll and Visit Oban, featured in blogs, campaigns, newsletters and destination guides, and promoted through national and international PR opportunities.
But AITC membership goes far beyond marketing. It is about collaboration, skills development and long-term sustainability. Members gain access to free training workshops, virtual learning, networking events, and industry summits that help owners and staff adapt, grow and innovate. AITC also supports visitor product development and helps businesses become “travel trade ready”, opening doors to buyers and operators that can transform seasonal performance.
Crucially, AITC is a cooperative. When you join, you gain a vote and a say in how the destination is presented and how priorities are set. In uncertain times, this collective strength matters. Members consistently highlight the value of AITC’s advocacy, communication, and peer support – especially during challenging periods for the industry.
As one member put it: “Knowing they are championing you, understanding who you are, and marketing you accordingly makes a real difference.” Another shared how AITC promotion led to retreats selling out almost instantly.
What our members have to say
Supporting your local tourism industry is now more important than ever, and we’re working hard to make Argyll & the Isles a key destination in Scotland for domestic and international tourists. At the core, we are a cooperative, so we’re here to help businesses in the region work together to achieve great results.
“One of our retreat’s sold out almost immediately! We have had to add another for those who missed out.”
EMMA MACDONALD | WILD HEBRIDEAN SWIMMING
“Great access to events and collaboration and forging relationships with other people but also, which has been so important in the last couple of years, is that lobbying power that they have, that communication through such a difficult and challenging period and being able to see what other businesses were doing, and that support they offered was really invaluable...”
FIONA MCLEAN | THE PIERHOUSE
“Our self-catering cottages need exposure to Argyll’s prospective visitors to drive enquiries and bookings. And, through membership of Argyll & The Isles Tourism Cooperative, we benefit from listings on wildaboutargyll.com and Oban.org; by some margin the two most visited tourism websites for our destination. These listings deliver visibility and click-through enquiries to our website. It’s an essential component of our marketing activity and only part of the value AITC membership brings; we also benefit from occasional inclusion in AITC socials, marketing advice and collabs with other local businesses that AITC facilitate...and of course, there’s the wider destination promotion undertaken by AITC and its’ strong advocacy for member businesses and its influence with stakeholders such as ABC and Scot Gov."
EWAN COLVILLE | LOVE ARGYLL
"The thing I have benefited most from being a member of AITC is keeping up to date with all the new and exciting things happening in Argyll. This helps me pass this on to the customers in my workplace, my friends, and family. AITC also provides information on upcoming events, training programmes, and funding, which could be beneficial to the business when we are often too busy to discover for ourselves"
SAM POTTS | INVERARAY JAIL
"I love being part of a business community that celebrates our little corner of the world. My job can be lonely at times, so it really helps. We support each other and collaborate, it’s lovely"
LUCY WILDE | THE WILD COOKE
"Being welcomed into AITC has been truly enriching. Beyond the warm welcome, the networking opportunities have been invaluable. Connecting with other passionate individuals and businesses dedicated to showcasing the best of Scotland has broadened my understanding and fostered collaborations. However, the most rewarding aspect has been the excitement of contributing my knowledge and expertise to promote this incredible region. Sharing what I love about Argyll and the Isles with a wider audience, through the collective voice of AITC, feels like a real privilege."
ANDREAS MASZCZYK | SONAS HOTELS COLLECTION - KNIPOCH HOUSE HOTEL
Join Today
For tourism, hospitality and supplier businesses across Argyll & the Isles, AITC offers low-cost, high-impact professional marketing – but more importantly, it offers community, credibility and influence. If you are serious about growing your business and strengthening the destination we all depend on, AITC membership is not just a benefit. It’s a strategic advantage.
Join Argyll & the Isles today for as little as £15.00 per month:
Click here to sign up or get in touch:
info@wildaboutargyll.co.uk
Visit: wildaboutargyll.co.uk/become-a-member
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