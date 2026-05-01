Drivers are being encouraged to use government-backed Fuel Finder information to get the best deals on fuel, but driving further to save a few pence risks an unnecessary breakdown, says Start Rescue.
The leading breakdown provider welcomes the CMA (Competitions and Markets Authority) enforcing fuel retailers from 1 May to update pricing within 30 minutes of any change, but warns drivers need to do their sums.
“Driving several miles out of your way or making a dedicated trip to fill up could mean paying more overall and possibly running out of fuel altogether, especially as more drivers run their cars to near empty due to high costs,’ says Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue.
The Highway Code states you must ‘have sufficient fuel or charge for your journey, especially if it includes motorway driving.’ Running out of fuel on the motorway could result in a £100 fine and three penalty points for careless driving, and needlessly puts you and recovery operatives in danger.
“We are all feeling the pinch of increased fuel prices,” adds Lee Puffett. “However, driving further to save a small amount could be expensive if your vehicle breaks down due to fuel starvation and you don’t have breakdown cover which includes running out of fuel. We advise monitoring local fuel forecourts and, as you are passing by, to fill up with petrol or diesel when the fuel gauge shows roughly a quarter tank.”
The Fuel Finder scheme was set up by the UK Government to provide real-time fuel pricing data which can be used by third party apps and websites. It was launched in February 2026, but crucially it is now being backed by enforcement from 1 May.
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