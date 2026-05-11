The 17-bedroom Argyll Hotel, which overlooks the Sound of Iona in the centre of the village, has been brought to market by Graham and Sibbald - with offers being invited in the region of £1.375 million.

The historic hotel has operated for generations and is regarded as one of the island’s best-known places to stay, welcoming visitors from across the world to the Hebridean island famed for its history, scenery and spiritual significance.

Iona attracts more than 130,000 visitors every year, with many travelling to see the famous abbey founded by Saint Columba in 563 AD.

The hotel itself occupies a prominent position within the village and offers a mix of sea-view rooms, family accommodation and luxury doubles spread throughout the character-filled historic building.

Agents said the business has developed a strong reputation and loyal repeat trade, with the hotel marketed as one of the few full-service accommodation providers on the island.

In marketing material released this week, Graham and Sibbald described the hotel as a “rare and remarkable hospitality asset” in one of Scotland’s most treasured and remote destinations.

Katie Tait, chartered surveyor in hotel and leisure with the firm, said: “The sale of the Argyll Hotel represents an exceptional, rare opportunity to own and operate an established Scottish island hotel with a strong reputation and loyal international repeat clientele.”