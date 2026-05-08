The seat was held for a decade by the former Deputy First Minister and SNP MSP Kate Forbes, who stood down at this election.

The Constituency and Regional Returning Officer for Highlands and Islands, Derek Brown, declared the results for the Scottish Parliament constituency of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch as follows:

In his victory speech, Mr Baxter said: "Firstly, returning officer, I wish to thank you for the smooth running of this election and all the staff involved, both here at the count, across polling stations on polling day, and behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to it.

"Democracy depends on the professionalism and hard work of many people who rarely receive the recognition they deserve, and today we thank them for that service.

"I also wish to thank my fellow constituency candidates. Throughout this campaign, we have attended many hustings together, and I can honestly say they were some of the politest and most thoughtful political events I have ever experienced.

"While we may not always have agreed, the campaign was conducted in good spirits and with respect for one another, and that reflects well on all our communities.

"Tonight is also an opportunity to thank the small army of supporters and volunteers who have stood beside me over the last year as we campaigned across this vast constituency. This has never been a one person effort.

"To my agent Peter, to campaign staff Innes and Tracy, to everyone who delivered leaflets, knocked on doors, put up posters, offered advice, or simply kept me going when the days became long, thank you.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my family and friends. Politics can place huge demands on those closest to us.

"They provided encouragement, a shoulder to cry on when needed, and ensure that life at home continued around me whilst I spent many months traveling the length and breadth of this constituency.

"Many people told me that I could not win this seat. Today, we proved them wrong.

"We showed that hard work, determination, and a clear message about fighting for the Highlands could give the people of this amazing constituency a genuine choice.

"To everyone who has placed their trust in me, whether you voted for me or not, I promise this: I will work tirelessly to represent every part of this constituency.

"I will take that same determination, that same willingness to ask difficult questions and to stand up for our communities with me to Holyrood, because the Highlands deserves a fairer deal."