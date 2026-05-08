Andrew Baxter has won the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency seat for the Lib Dems, narrowly beating the SNP’s Eilidh Munro by almost 1,000 votes.
The Constituency and Regional Returning Officer for Highlands and Islands, Derek Brown, declared the results for the Scottish Parliament constituency of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch as follows:
Andrew Baxter (Liberal Democrat) - 15,223
Helen Crawford (Conservative) - 2,731
Laùra Hänsler (Alliance to Liberate Scotland) - 506
Isla McCay (Labour) - 1,751
Eilidh Munro (Scottish National Party) - 14,273
Jon Whitton (Reform UK) - 4,669
The turnout for the Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch constituency was 57.77%.
The seat was held for a decade by the former Deputy First Minister and SNP MSP Kate Forbes, who stood down at this election.
In his victory speech, Mr Baxter said: "Firstly, returning officer, I wish to thank you for the smooth running of this election and all the staff involved, both here at the count, across polling stations on polling day, and behind the scenes in the weeks leading up to it.
"Democracy depends on the professionalism and hard work of many people who rarely receive the recognition they deserve, and today we thank them for that service.
"I also wish to thank my fellow constituency candidates. Throughout this campaign, we have attended many hustings together, and I can honestly say they were some of the politest and most thoughtful political events I have ever experienced.
"While we may not always have agreed, the campaign was conducted in good spirits and with respect for one another, and that reflects well on all our communities.
"Tonight is also an opportunity to thank the small army of supporters and volunteers who have stood beside me over the last year as we campaigned across this vast constituency. This has never been a one person effort.
"To my agent Peter, to campaign staff Innes and Tracy, to everyone who delivered leaflets, knocked on doors, put up posters, offered advice, or simply kept me going when the days became long, thank you.
"Most importantly, I want to thank my family and friends. Politics can place huge demands on those closest to us.
"They provided encouragement, a shoulder to cry on when needed, and ensure that life at home continued around me whilst I spent many months traveling the length and breadth of this constituency.
"Many people told me that I could not win this seat. Today, we proved them wrong.
"We showed that hard work, determination, and a clear message about fighting for the Highlands could give the people of this amazing constituency a genuine choice.
"To everyone who has placed their trust in me, whether you voted for me or not, I promise this: I will work tirelessly to represent every part of this constituency.
"I will take that same determination, that same willingness to ask difficult questions and to stand up for our communities with me to Holyrood, because the Highlands deserves a fairer deal."
Earlier during the count, a local Lib Dem MP said he was less confident today of a double win for his party in the Highlands.
Inverness, Skye and West-Ross-shire MP Angus MacDonald (LD) told the Local Democracy Service: "In Caithness and Sutherland, the Lib Dems are miles ahead and are going to win.
"The other two are much closer than any of us could have thought.
"So it is basically between the Lib Dems and SNP.
"I thought the Lib Dems would win Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch. Now I’m unsure.
"And Inverness and Nairn, we didn’t know, we have no idea. So that is where we are. It’s all to play for.
"It is an extraordinarily close race. But there’s nobody in it apart from the SNP and Lib Dems."
However, a double win for the Lib Dems in the Highlands was secured by the end of the day.
With 14,666 votes for David Green, the Scottish Lib Dems took the Caithness and Sutherland seat from the SNP, which polled 9,574 votes.
It meant the SNP’s Maree Todd, the Scottish government’s drugs and alcohol minister, was unseated by a majority of 5,092.
The results were as follows:
David Green (Liberal Democrats) - 14,666
Eva Kestner (Labour) - 894
Andrew Ross Macdonald (Alliance to Liberate Scotland and Sovereignty) - 264
Donald Mackenzie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) - 1,117
Matt Sheppard (Advance UK) - 112
Maree Todd (SNP) - 9,574
Steven Welsh (Reform UK) - 3,900
The turnout for the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross constituency was 54.19%.
Meanwhile the SNP’s Emma Roddick won the Inverness and Nairn seat from her former party colleague Fergus Ewing.
Ewing quit the party in June last year and announced he would stand as an independent, but was pushed into third place as Roddick beat Lib Dem Neil Alexander by a majority of 427.
This session of the parliament will be the first without a member of the Ewing family since it reconvened in 1999.
Neil Alexander (Liberal Democrat) - 10,735
Fred Campbell (Reform UK) - 3,791
Fergus Ewing (Independent) - 7,840
Shaun Fraser (Labour) - 1,723
Emma Roddick (Scottish National Party) - 11,162
Steve Skerrett (Advance UK) - 110
Ruraidh Stewart (Conservative) - 1,372
The turnout for the Inverness and Nairn constituency was 54.74%
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