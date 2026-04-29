A Glen Scotia Distillery event aiming to recreate a “mini Campbeltown” atmosphere is to take place at Loch Lomondside later this month.
The distillery will host its first “Mini Malts Festival” from Saturday May 16 to Sunday May 17 at Luss Distillery, bringing elements of the well-known Campbeltown Malts Festival to a new audience.
The two-day event is being described by organisers as a smaller-scale and more accessible alternative to the annual festival held in Campbeltown, which attracts whisky enthusiasts from around the world, this year from Monday May 18 to Saturday May 23.
Located less than an hour from Glasgow, Luss is expected to draw visitors who may not be able to travel to Campbeltown itself.
Visitors to the festival will be offered a range of tasting experiences, including sessions examining the 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival release and a guided tasting of Glen Scotia’s 12-year-old whisky. A number of limited and past festival bottlings are also expected to be available.
The event will take place at the recently opened Luss Distillery, part of the Loch Lomond Group, which owns Glen Scotia.
Organisers say the venue will be transformed for the weekend, with a pop-up bar and themed spaces intended to reflect the character of Campbeltown’s whisky scene.
Ashley Smith, master blender at Glen Scotia, said: “Glen Scotia has established itself on the global stage, but while our whisky is full of big character and big ambitions, our home and our people remain at the heart of everything we do, so it felt only right to offer a wee taste of the Campbeltown Malts Festival in our new Loch Lomond brand home.
“Across the two days, attendees will have the chance to explore this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival limited-edition whisky, meet our small team of big characters, and enjoy an exciting flavour of the main festival’s atmosphere.”
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