The distillery will host its first “Mini Malts Festival” from Saturday May 16 to Sunday May 17 at Luss Distillery, bringing elements of the well-known Campbeltown Malts Festival to a new audience.

The two-day event is being described by organisers as a smaller-scale and more accessible alternative to the annual festival held in Campbeltown, which attracts whisky enthusiasts from around the world, this year from Monday May 18 to Saturday May 23.