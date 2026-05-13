Choristers, musicians, singers and anyone interested in any aspect of theatre will have the opportunity to take part in two large events taking place later this year.
The first call for participants is for singers to join the McLellan Festival Chorus which will be performing Rossini’s Messe Solennelle in August as part of the McLellan Arts Festival.
Choristers will join talented soloists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland under the guidance of charismatic conductor, Andrew Nunn who has been the events’ guest conductor for four years.
Diana Hamilton will lead the initial rehearsals before a rehearsal with Andrew Nunn on Saturday August 29. Another rehearsal will take place with the soloists on the morning of Sunday August 30 and the performance will take place later that afternoon.
If you would like to be part of this musical event you can email Margaret Wright at mwright06@btinternet.com to confirm your place. Scores will arrive in June and will be distributed then.
The second opportunity will be for a community project led by John Harvey and Heather Gough. Some people may remember a community production in Brodick Hall in the 1984 called Let’s all Go to the Hanging which was the work of John Harvey, a playwright living on Arran at the time.
John subsequently left Arran to work in Dundee and now, in retirement, he is keen to have a last production on Arran – his own version of Candide, to be performed at the end of September in Brodick Hall.
John, working with Heather Gough, is keen that anyone with an interest in acting, singing, music making of any sort, stage building, costumes, technical or any aspect of theatre might be involved. Experienced and non-experienced people of all ages are welcome to join.
There will be a meeting in Brodick Church hall on Wednesday June 3, at 7.30pm for anyone interested in learning more. If you are interested, but can not make the meeting, Heather Gough can be contacted via email at gough.carlo@btinternet.com or by telephone on 07960309158.
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