The first call for participants is for singers to join the McLellan Festival Chorus which will be performing Rossini’s Messe Solennelle in August as part of the McLellan Arts Festival.

Choristers will join talented soloists from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland under the guidance of charismatic conductor, Andrew Nunn who has been the events’ guest conductor for four years.

Diana Hamilton will lead the initial rehearsals before a rehearsal with Andrew Nunn on Saturday August 29. Another rehearsal will take place with the soloists on the morning of Sunday August 30 and the performance will take place later that afternoon.

If you would like to be part of this musical event you can email Margaret Wright at mwright06@btinternet.com to confirm your place. Scores will arrive in June and will be distributed then.