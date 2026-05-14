The incident happened around 4.15pm on Wednesday May 13 on the A83, Old Military Road, and involved three vehicles: a white Tesla Model 3; a silver Kia Sorento; and a black Volkswagen Scirroco.

Emergency services attended and three people, the occupants of the Tesla and the Volkswagen, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow enquiries to be carried out and reopened around 10.50pm.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this crash to contact police.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage which may assist is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 2201 of 13 May, 2026.