The children were amazing and a credit to the school. I will help them in their aim to get the speed limit reduced. Argyll and Bute’s Project 20 team will be made aware of the desire to reduce this speed limit.

The children were joined by their teachers and parents where they described their feelings and observations about the road, presented their research, including the results of a survey they conducted and explained in detail the reasoning behind the campaign, which I fully support.

The past few weeks have been pretty interesting, with a recent highlight for me. I was invited to Keills Primary School on Islay by the pupils to learn about their campaign to have the speed limit outside their school reduced from 40 MPH to 20 MPH.

I continue to be honoured being one of your representatives for Kintyre and the Islands and will continue to represent you and help you in any way I can, so please get in touch.

I also attended a very productive meeting with the trustees of The Schroeder Foundation, an organisation that has been supporting charities and good causes on Islay for very many years.

Our discussions included opportunities for them to support more community work on the island.

We discussed the ongoing concerns and difficulties many on the island are experiencing and they want to support our communities as much as they can.

I’m really pleased to see the improvement work nearing completion in Bruichladdich and Morrison Square, Bowmore, although was disappointed that there was no community consultation regarding the Morrison Square design.

I am also looking forward to the extensive road and infrastructure improvement works planned for the summer months, which will include extensive road resurfacing work, which is much needed.

I recently visited sites in Carradale, Grogport, Tarbert and Torrisdale along with Councillor Anne Horn where we spoke with Argyll and Bute Council officers and constituents about some of the issues that have been reported to us.

These issues include the condition of the harbour at Carradale, empty premises, play parks, road surface conditions and coastal erosion. We have been raising these concerns for some time now and are happy to report some positive progress in these areas.

The increase in council spending on our infrastructure should help improve things during 2026.

The harbour at Carradale will be inspected by divers in the coming weeks to check its condition below the sea with a view to organising improvement work. These visits were all helped by the amazing weather, showing off Argyll’s beauty.