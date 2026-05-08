Welcome to my Councillor’s Column for May 2026, and thanks for taking the time to read about some of the things I have been up to recently.
I continue to be honoured being one of your representatives for Kintyre and the Islands and will continue to represent you and help you in any way I can, so please get in touch.
The past few weeks have been pretty interesting, with a recent highlight for me. I was invited to Keills Primary School on Islay by the pupils to learn about their campaign to have the speed limit outside their school reduced from 40 MPH to 20 MPH.
The children were joined by their teachers and parents where they described their feelings and observations about the road, presented their research, including the results of a survey they conducted and explained in detail the reasoning behind the campaign, which I fully support.
The children were amazing and a credit to the school. I will help them in their aim to get the speed limit reduced. Argyll and Bute’s Project 20 team will be made aware of the desire to reduce this speed limit.
I also attended a very productive meeting with the trustees of The Schroeder Foundation, an organisation that has been supporting charities and good causes on Islay for very many years.
Our discussions included opportunities for them to support more community work on the island.
We discussed the ongoing concerns and difficulties many on the island are experiencing and they want to support our communities as much as they can.
I’m really pleased to see the improvement work nearing completion in Bruichladdich and Morrison Square, Bowmore, although was disappointed that there was no community consultation regarding the Morrison Square design.
I am also looking forward to the extensive road and infrastructure improvement works planned for the summer months, which will include extensive road resurfacing work, which is much needed.
I recently visited sites in Carradale, Grogport, Tarbert and Torrisdale along with Councillor Anne Horn where we spoke with Argyll and Bute Council officers and constituents about some of the issues that have been reported to us.
These issues include the condition of the harbour at Carradale, empty premises, play parks, road surface conditions and coastal erosion. We have been raising these concerns for some time now and are happy to report some positive progress in these areas.
The increase in council spending on our infrastructure should help improve things during 2026.
The harbour at Carradale will be inspected by divers in the coming weeks to check its condition below the sea with a view to organising improvement work. These visits were all helped by the amazing weather, showing off Argyll’s beauty.
I was out again with Jenni Minto across Kintyre and the Islands talking to constituents and visiting various sites and businesses gaining an appreciation of national and local issues important to our communities. This was, in part, providing support to Jenni as she continued her campaign for re-election to the Scottish Parliament.
Times are tough for people across Britain, and we are no exception in Argyll and Bute. I have noted an increase in people approaching me asking for help with the cost of living, so I have been working with welfare officers, housing associations and food banks, signposting constituents for help.
The cost of living is so expensive now for various reasons, such as the wars in Iran and Lebanon, the unpredictability of some of our world ‘leaders’ and the poor state of the United Kingdom economy. But please remember there is help out there. Don’t be afraid to ask if you need help or advice.
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