Lochgilphead’s post office owner is “prepared” yet “worried” for the future as the site gears up for increased footfall ahead of the upcoming Bank of Scotland branch closure in the town.
Sole employee and owner Anna Dudziak has spoken out as demand for the business’s withdrawal, deposit, and balance services is expected to increase following the branch’s closure on June 22.
Anna insists she knows what to expect and hopes to draw on her experience from the 2023 closure of Virgin Money.
The postmaster said she is “prepared” for the future but admitted concern about the level of pressure on the service, which has only one till position.
Anna added: “I’m here on my own, so I run everything myself, and I often struggle to even take a day off, for example, to go to hospital.
“I know what we can do for people, but I am a bit worried about the queues, because in the summer it is usually okay, but in the winter before Christmas, we always have really long queues.”
Despite already high demand for the service, Anna had her application for an additional service point in the shop rejected by Post Office Ltd last year due to the Lochgilphead site’s customer numbers.
The single service point has prevented the site from taking on additional staff to help meet increased demand.
Anna hopes that following the Bank of Scotland’s closure, she will be able to make a new application to head office and employ someone to fill a second counter position.
Prior to Lloyds Banking Group’s closure announcement on February 12, Anna had booked a holiday for June — usually the site’s quietest period.
Anna stated her holiday plans had prompted some “negative comments” from members of the public.
She added: “They criticise me for closing for holiday at the same time as the bank closure, but it’s not my fault, and I try to do everything I can.
“I always book my holiday during the quiet period because I cannot close at Christmas.”
Anna confirmed to the Argyllshire Advertiser she was only contacted by the bank after the closure announcement to set up a meeting.
Described as “short”, Anna said she discussed with officials the needs of vulnerable customers without physical bank cards.
The post office is only allowed to withdraw funds for a person without a bank card after they have completed the necessary paperwork with the Bank of Scotland.
Anna said it was important people were aware of this before June 22.
Disabled and elderly customers use the post office services almost daily, with Anna often forced to leave her till position to physically assist members of the public unable to use counter card machines themselves.
Concerns about vulnerable customers’ access to services have been raised by area councillors in their communications with Lloyds Banking Group.
The post office was one of the key factors included in an assessment conducted by LINK to determine alternatives to cash access before the bank’s closure.
The independent judgement recommended no additional cash access needs for the area.
Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand, alongside other community voices, has again tried to engage with Lloyds Bank Group by inviting a representative to meet with people in the town to discuss the assessment process and lack of community consultation.
Councillor Philand has previously called the banking group’s consultation process before deciding on the closure a "tick-box" exercise.
The banking group has yet to respond to the request, but has urged anyone worried about access to services to get in touch.
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