Sole employee and owner Anna Dudziak has spoken out as demand for the business’s withdrawal, deposit, and balance services is expected to increase following the branch’s closure on June 22.

Anna insists she knows what to expect and hopes to draw on her experience from the 2023 closure of Virgin Money.

The postmaster said she is “prepared” for the future but admitted concern about the level of pressure on the service, which has only one till position.

Anna added: “I’m here on my own, so I run everything myself, and I often struggle to even take a day off, for example, to go to hospital.

“I know what we can do for people, but I am a bit worried about the queues, because in the summer it is usually okay, but in the winter before Christmas, we always have really long queues.”

Despite already high demand for the service, Anna had her application for an additional service point in the shop rejected by Post Office Ltd last year due to the Lochgilphead site’s customer numbers.

The single service point has prevented the site from taking on additional staff to help meet increased demand.

Anna hopes that following the Bank of Scotland’s closure, she will be able to make a new application to head office and employ someone to fill a second counter position.