I spent the first two weeks of April on an Interrail trip.
Our family had an Interraail travel adventure in 2025 around France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Czechia, Germany and Brussels and I wrote at the time about being fascinated by the different land use in those countries and how it translated so clearly into their national foods.
Rolling green fields grazed with cattle producing rich milk are famous cheese and chocolate producers, sunshine filled climates with acres and acres of vineyards are famed for their wines and so on.
This year offered similar insights as we traveled from the Scottish Highlands to the South coast of England, to Brussels and into Germany, to Denmark then Sweden, then Norway by road and rail.
We then headed from Norway back to Denmark by boat and then back down through Denmark and Germany following the journey back to Scotland in reverse two weeks later.
Our trip this year was a full seven weeks earlier than last year and so we observed seasonal changes, leaving Scotland with frost and snowfall, dipping down into more southern parts of Europe where spring had fully arrived - lambs appeared as newborns around the Scottish Borders and as gambolling toddlers by the middle of England.
In Germany the cherry blossom was in bloom in Hamburg and we were in short sleeves and sunglasses in Copenhagen, Denmark but as we headed north again into Sweden we needed extra layers of clothing again.
I swam in Stockholm in four degree water and we walked through snow storms as we left Sweden and made a snowman during a lunch time stop near Oslo, Norway.
Staying in cities is always exciting for rural-dwelling folk like us and our conversations with people along the way in those locations were based on their tourism industry professions, although a retired couple that we found ourselves in a train carriage with on one of our journeys resulted in recommendations to visit some infrastructure attractions including bridges and tunnels.
As residents of somewhere poorly served by infrastructure investment and innovations this was fascinating and a little envy inducing!
As always when travelling we endeavour to eat local and seasonal meals and this was especially easy in Hamburg.
An excellent cafe located within one of the parks was serving a menu featuring salad and herbs from the park gardens and soft drinks made by a social enterprise initiative gathering windfall which was processed, bottled and delivered by local residents involved in a project supporting socially deprived groups.
Throughout our travels, at home here in the UK and further afield into mainland Europe, we are always heartened by the number of small-scale food production we observe.
From allotments to smallholdings, city based balcony windowboxes to community gardens it is clear to see that land is being used to provide spaces for wildlife, people, food production and leisure pursuits alongside roads and railway tracks at least.
As we repeated our route first further south and then back north we saw the spring retreat back towards winter once more.
London was filled with trees in full leaf and spring flowers in bloom. By the time we reached Glasgow we needed our coats and when we arrived back in the Highlands there was still snow on the highest peaks.
Despite returning in the mid teens of April’s calendar we had not beaten the cuckoo home though; it had already been recording calling locally around April 4 - earlier than I have ever known.
We did just about get back before the swallows return though and our welcome home has been a textbook spring filled with celandines, primroses, dog violets, wood anemones and the first tender leaves of nettles and scent of gorse flower.
It turns out eating seasonally and locally is quite easy right here at home too!
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