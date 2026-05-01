Our family had an Interraail travel adventure in 2025 around France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Czechia, Germany and Brussels and I wrote at the time about being fascinated by the different land use in those countries and how it translated so clearly into their national foods.

Rolling green fields grazed with cattle producing rich milk are famous cheese and chocolate producers, sunshine filled climates with acres and acres of vineyards are famed for their wines and so on.

This year offered similar insights as we traveled from the Scottish Highlands to the South coast of England, to Brussels and into Germany, to Denmark then Sweden, then Norway by road and rail.

We then headed from Norway back to Denmark by boat and then back down through Denmark and Germany following the journey back to Scotland in reverse two weeks later.