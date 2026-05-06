In this week’s Oban and Lochaber Times; the Iona Breakwater project could cost £1.5 million more than budgeted by Argyll and Bute Council officers, a care crisis on Mull has left an elderly woman with a terminal illness bed-bound, we also hear about a Dunbeg family’s backpacking dream, and an 11-year-old from Ardgour raising funds for Lochaber Rugby Club.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.