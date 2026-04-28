Mid Argyll 57 – Birkmyre 28
West Region - Division 2
Mid Argyll took on Birkmyre RFC at the Ropework on a glorious day.
The Kilmacolm team were welcomed to Lochgilphead on Saturday April 25, where a full 22-strong Boars squad awaited them.
A large home crowd gathered to watch as Birkmyre kicked off in what was to be a thrilling 13-try encounter.
The starting play saw both teams turn over possession, but it was Mid Argyll who made the most of the early exchanges when a powerful drive from Ben Smith to the Birkmyre 5m line set up Callum Murray to hammer home for the opening try. Dougie Ritchie then added the extras.
Unfortunately, the Boars lacked a little concentration and let the visitors back into the game with two tries in five minutes.
Mid Argyll responded immediately with their second through winger Alex Smith.
From Ritchie’s restart, Innes Paterson collected the ball deep in the visitors’ half, offloaded to Ben Johnston who carried it another five metres before being brought down.
A quick ball from scrum half Vinnie Buckley to C Murray had Birkmyre panicking on their line, but sloppy play saw the home team pushed back.
The Boars retained the ball and this time Buckley’s pass found Jason Hammond, whose quick hands found Murray MacDonald. He drew the defenders in and found Smith outside him. With work still to do, Smith drove over to touch down and again Ritchie added the extras.
Birkmyre responded again. A dropped ball from the restart gave a scrum away and the visitors used this to build their next attack. As they passed the ball wide and the Boars defence scrambling across, an overlap happened and the player went in for the visitors’ third of the game.
From the restart Birkmyre attacked and soon found themselves on the home 22m line. This time, however, the Boars defence held and forced a knock-on.
From the resulting scrum the Boars built steady pressure, gaining territory in the visitors’ half. This culminated in a great run from MacDonald, who forced his way over for his first of the game. Ritchie was unable to get the conversion from out on the touchline.
Another dropped ball from Mid Argyll from the restart allowed Birkmyre the advantage but the Boars were holding strong now and, despite the ball being played wide, Mid Argyll dealt with it all.
Then Paterson intercepted the ball and broke, and, as he was taken down, a nice pass to MacDonald saw the captain charge all the way to the visitors’ 22m line.
A neat interchange from Buckley, Malcolm and finally Paterson’s layoff saw Ben Smith score. Ritchie was on target with the conversion, and for the first time one team pulled away from the other.
Another lost ball from the restart allowed Birkmyre to gain ground in the home half, but the defence was now working well and repelling everything the away team had.
A mistake from Birkmyre with a clearing kick allowed Mid Argyll to build again from a scrum on the halfway line. From here the Boars pushed forward.
A deliberate knock-on from Birkmyre saw the ball fall to MacDonald, who wasted no time and charged through a gap in the defence to cross under the posts for his second try. The captain then got the conversion. This was the last action of the half and Mid Argyll led 33-21.
Ritchie got the second half underway and Mid Argyll were straight on the attack again. A great break from B Smith was rewarded with a penalty on the visitors’ 22.
The Boars elected to run the ball from here and after three phases C Murray powered over for his second of the day. No conversion this time from MacDonald, but the Boars were now building a secure lead.
The next home attack set up a try-of-the-season contender, almost.
MacDonald’s kick pass-through saw Liam Long complete an amazing catch and then step the full back. He must have been thinking about his celebration only to be pulled down five metres out by the back of his shirt.
The ball was lost forward but, from the resulting lineout and clearing kick, A Smith ran the ball back into the 22m line. From here the ball came to MacDonald, a dummy, a quick show and go, then fast feet saw the captain run in for his hat-trick under the posts, which he then converted.
The next score came as Birkmyre started an attack on their own 10m line. A great read from Ritchie and he intercepted the ball allowing yet another attacking phase from the Boars to start.
Phase after phase of attack eventually created the next try. B Smith was brought down 15m out and when he presented the ball, Johnston was there to scoop it up.
He was brought down five metres out but managed a spectacular offload to Ritchie who made no mistake touching down for the Boars’ eighth try of the day. He then converted the extras.
Birkmyre weren’t done yet and despite seeing little of the ball in this half and being held up over the line by Malcolm, they did pull a score back ensuring a losing bonus point.
With time running out, the Boars weren’t done. The final try of the afternoon was a great reward for a player who has improved immensely as the season has progressed. The Boars turned the ball over and forced their way to the Birkmyre 22m line right in front of the posts.
A quick ball from Buckley to Malcolm and then to MacDonald had the defence split and as MacDonald released to Santo Pia, he went over in the corner for his first ever try to raucous approval from the home support, players and coaches.
Ritchie’s conversion kick was signalled over then changed to a miss, and that was how the game finished. Mid Argyll 57 – Birkmyre 28.
Mid Argyll’s ’Fyne Ales Player of the Match’ was Fionn Doherty for an outstanding display in defence and big carries in attack. Next week Mid Argyll are away to Irvine and then the following week at home to Cambuslang in the final game of a long season. The team are hoping for a big home crowd for that one.
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