A neat interchange from Buckley, Malcolm and finally Paterson’s layoff saw Ben Smith score. Ritchie was on target with the conversion, and for the first time one team pulled away from the other.

Another lost ball from the restart allowed Birkmyre to gain ground in the home half, but the defence was now working well and repelling everything the away team had.

A mistake from Birkmyre with a clearing kick allowed Mid Argyll to build again from a scrum on the halfway line. From here the Boars pushed forward.

A deliberate knock-on from Birkmyre saw the ball fall to MacDonald, who wasted no time and charged through a gap in the defence to cross under the posts for his second try. The captain then got the conversion. This was the last action of the half and Mid Argyll led 33-21.

Ritchie got the second half underway and Mid Argyll were straight on the attack again. A great break from B Smith was rewarded with a penalty on the visitors’ 22.

The Boars elected to run the ball from here and after three phases C Murray powered over for his second of the day. No conversion this time from MacDonald, but the Boars were now building a secure lead.

The next home attack set up a try-of-the-season contender, almost.

MacDonald’s kick pass-through saw Liam Long complete an amazing catch and then step the full back. He must have been thinking about his celebration only to be pulled down five metres out by the back of his shirt.

The ball was lost forward but, from the resulting lineout and clearing kick, A Smith ran the ball back into the 22m line. From here the ball came to MacDonald, a dummy, a quick show and go, then fast feet saw the captain run in for his hat-trick under the posts, which he then converted.

The next score came as Birkmyre started an attack on their own 10m line. A great read from Ritchie and he intercepted the ball allowing yet another attacking phase from the Boars to start.