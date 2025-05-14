Imagine yourself surrounded by sparkling sapphire seas, strolling along pristine white beaches and breathing in the fresh, salty air. Islay’s landscapes truly are breathtaking. But the island’s charm goes beyond picture-post-card scenery. Islay is a whisky lover’s paradise! Embark on a pilgrimage to its nine (yes nine!) iconic distilleries, where you can tour the facilities, learn about the age-old craft and savour the peaty goodness that makes Islay whisky so unique. And if whisky isn’t your only tipple, keep an eye out for the artisan gins popping up all over the island, infused with locally foraged botanicals.

Wander through charming villages, their whitewashed buildings adding to the island’s tranquil atmosphere. Bowmore is the island’s biggest settlement, and, along with Port Ellen, Islay’s chief port, it makes a good base for a break. In the villages, you’ll find charming shops, and the local hotels and bars are stocked with an excellent range of local whiskies, served by knowledgeable staff, as well as restaurants serving up delicious menus that feature the bounty of the seas.