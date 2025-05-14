Forget ordinary island escapes – prepare to be captivated by Islay, the undisputed Queen of the Hebrides. This Scottish gem offers wild beauty, rich history and, of course, world-renowned whisky.
Imagine yourself surrounded by sparkling sapphire seas, strolling along pristine white beaches and breathing in the fresh, salty air. Islay’s landscapes truly are breathtaking. But the island’s charm goes beyond picture-post-card scenery. Islay is a whisky lover’s paradise! Embark on a pilgrimage to its nine (yes nine!) iconic distilleries, where you can tour the facilities, learn about the age-old craft and savour the peaty goodness that makes Islay whisky so unique. And if whisky isn’t your only tipple, keep an eye out for the artisan gins popping up all over the island, infused with locally foraged botanicals.
Wander through charming villages, their whitewashed buildings adding to the island’s tranquil atmosphere. Bowmore is the island’s biggest settlement, and, along with Port Ellen, Islay’s chief port, it makes a good base for a break. In the villages, you’ll find charming shops, and the local hotels and bars are stocked with an excellent range of local whiskies, served by knowledgeable staff, as well as restaurants serving up delicious menus that feature the bounty of the seas.
For a dose of raw, untamed beauty, venture to the Oa peninsula on Islay’s southern tip. Here, you’ll discover the striking Carraig Fhada lighthouse and the poignant American Monument, a tribute to those lost in a tragic shipwreck. Nature enthusiasts will be in their element, with otters, eagles and over 250 bird species calling Islay home.
Delve into Islay’s fascinating past at Finlaggan, once the stronghold of the Lords of the Isles, and explore ancient forts, duns and standing stones scattered across the island. The Museum of Islay Life in Port Charlotte offers a deeper dive into the island’s heritage.
Experience the raw power of nature on an unforgettable boat tour from Islay to the Corryvreckan whirlpools, where you will witness the dramatic churning of Scotland’s famous tidal race, a spectacle formed by unique underwater topography and strong currents. And while you’re here, why not hop over to Jura, George Orwell’s island sanctuary? Legend says you’re more likely to encounter a deer than another soul on this rugged isle!
So, what are you waiting for? Experience the magic of Islay!
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