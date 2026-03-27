Map out your 2026 festival quest
Shake off the cobwebs, slip on those glitter‑studded wellies and get ready for a season of pure magic! The 2026 festival calendar is thumping and the Highlands and Islands are alive with the buzz. With more than 60 spectacular events on the roster, you’ll surely spot a celebration that lights your fire.
From pulse pounding gigs and drool worthy food stalls to the roar of Gaelic tradition and moments that feel like fairy tales, there’s something for every mood. Head‑liners such as Fèis Ìle and the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival deliver big‑stage thrills, while intimate island gems like the Iona Sound Music Festival and Skye Live serve up charm in a bottle. Families will love Live at the Loch and Oban Winter Festival, and you can’t miss the legendary Highland Games for a dose of Scottish fun.
Ready to craft the ultimate festival itinerary? Our all‑inclusive guide has you covered. We’ve gathered the 2026 dates, plus insider tips and a checklist of must‑have gear, so you can dive in fully prepared. Let the rhythm move you, soak up the jaw‑dropping scenery and write the festival stories you’ll be bragging about for years to come!
The Fèis Movement
Gaelic culture in full colour
Fèisean nan Gàidheal—literally “Festivals of the Gaels”—is the beating heart of community‑driven Gaelic arts across Scotland. What started as a series of summer schools has blossomed into a vibrant network of locally‑run festivals that keep the language, music, dance, drama and storytelling of the Highlands alive and kicking.
Each Fèis is a weekend‑long invitation for young people (and anyone else who’s curious) to learn from passionate teachers who speak Gaelic fluently and know the local traditions inside‑out. Because every festival is rooted in its own corner of Scotland, the events showcase the distinct dialects, tunes and steps that make each region unique. This hyper local focus builds a palpable sense of pride and belonging, turning grandparents into mentors and teenagers into tomorrow’s cultural torch‑bearers.
In addition to the workshops, the festivals spill over into lively concerts, ceilidhs and open‑mic sessions that welcome the whole community to dance, sing and celebrate together. And the ripple effect is huge. The Fèisean have nurtured a new generation of musicians, singers, dancers and storytellers, with alumni such as Gillie O’Flaherty, Chloë Bryce and Alpha Munro now lighting up stages nationwide.
In short, Fèis is more than a week of classes. It’s a living, breathing showcase of Gaelic heritage that fuels creativity, confidence and community for years to come.
Your essential guide to festival camping
The Highlands and Islands offer a festival experience unlike any other. There is a primal magic in watching the sunset over a jagged silhouette of peaks or waking up to the sound of the Atlantic surf while music echoes in the distance. However, camping in this part of the world is a unique craft. The landscape is breathtaking, but the weather is legendary for its unpredictability. To make the most of your adventure, you need to be prepared for "four seasons in one day".
Choosing your shelter
In the Highlands, your tent is your sanctuary. This is not the place for a cheap, single-skin "pop-up" tent. The wind in the Hebrides or the Great Glen can be fierce, and the rain can be relentless. Look for a tent with a sturdy outer flysheet and a high waterproof rating (HH). Ensure you have high-quality pegs—the ground can range from soft peat to rocky terrain that bends cheap aluminium.
Managing the Elements
The key to a successful Highland festival is staying dry and warm. Once you get cold or damp in the Scottish north, it is very difficult to warm back up. Invest in a good sleeping mat—it provides a crucial thermal barrier between you and the cold ground.
The festival community
One of the greatest joys of camping at a festival is the sense of community. The campsites are often smaller and more intimate than their southern counterparts. You’ll likely find yourself sharing breakfast with neighbours from across the globe or joining an impromptu acoustic session by a campervan.
Leaving no trace
The beauty of the Highlands and Islands is fragile. Festivals in this region often take place on communal grazing land or near environmentally sensitive machair. It is vital to respect the "Scottish Outdoor Access Code."
Camping at a festival in the Highlands and Island is a rite of passage. It requires a bit more grit and a lot more waterproof gear, but the reward—dancing under the "gloaming" surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery on Earth—is well worth the effort. Pack smart, respect the land and prepare for an unforgettable experience!
The Setup Checklist:
• Double-skin tent: Essential for preventing condensation and keeping dry.
• Heavy-duty pegs: For those gusty coastal winds.
• Mallet: To save your feet when the ground is hard.
• Duct tape: The ultimate "quick fix" for poles or small tears.
• Marker/flag: To find your tent in a sea of nylon at 2:00 AM.
The "Scottish Survival" checklist:
• Waterproofs: A high-quality jacket and trousers (don’t rely on a plastic poncho).
• Layers: Think wool or fleece. Even in mid-summer, temperatures can drop sharply at night.
• The Midge kit: If the wind drops, the midges will emerge. Pack citrus-based repellents and consider a midge head-net.
• Spare socks: Pack twice as many as you think you need. Wet feet are the enemy of fun.
• Sunscreen: Don’t be fooled by the clouds—the Highland sun can be surprisingly strong.
|Event
|Location & Date
|Loch Lomond Springfest
|Loch Lomond Shores, 4 - 5 April 2026
|Carradale Music Festival
|Carradale, 17 - 18 April 2026
|Mull Music Festival
|Tobermory, Isle of Mull, 23 - 26 April 2026
|10 under the Ben
|Nevis Range, Fort William, 25 April 2026
|Hebridean Whisky Show @ Whisky Vaults
|Oban, 25 April 2026
|Colonsay Book Festival
|Isle of Colonsay, 25 - 26 April 2026
|Arran Rock N Blues Fest
|Isle of Arran, 1 - 3 May 2026
|Highlands & Islands Music and Dance Festival
|Oban, 1 - 3 May 2026
|Colonsay Spring Festival
|Isle of Colonsay, 4 May - 17 May 2026
|Skye Live Festival
|Isle of Skye, 7 - 9 May 2026
|Loch Shiel Festival The Big Music
|Various locations, 8 May - 11 May 2026
|Helensburgh Beer & Gin Festival
|Helensburgh, 15 - 16 May 2026
|Arran Mountain Festival
|Isle of Arran, 15 - 18 May 2026
|Campbeltown Malts Festival
|Campbeltown, 18 - 23 May 2026
|Stronghold Festival
|Dalmally, 22 - 25 May 2026
|Punk on the Peninsula
|Dunoon, 22 - 24 May 2026
|Scottish Series
|Tarbert, 22 - 25 May 2026
|Fèis Ìle - Islay Festival
|Isle of Islay, 22 - 31 May 2026
|The Gathering
|Inverness, 30 May 2026
|Festival of Walking and Wheeling
|Inverness, 30 May - 6 June 2026
|FyneFest Glen Fyne
|Inveraray, 29 - 31 May 2026
|Arran Folk Festival
|Brodick, Isle of Arran, 5 - 7 June 2026
|Sound of Gigha Festival
|Isle of Gigha, 4 - 7 June 2026
|Killin Music Festival
|Killin, 12 - 14 June 2026
|Oban International Shanty Festival
|Oban, 19 - 21 June 2026
|Argyll Rally
|Dunoon, 19 - 20 June 2026
|Tobermory Whisky Festival
|Tobermory, 20 June 2026
|Outer Hebrides Wildlife Festival
|Various venues, June 2026
|Markie Dans Music Festival
|Oban, 26 - 28 June 2026
|Kintyre Songwriters Festival
|Campbeltown, 3 - 5 July 2026
|Loch Lomond Summerfest
|Loch Lomond Shores, 4 - 5 July 2026
|Cantilena Festival
|Isle of Islay, 5 - 10 July 2026
|Ceòlas Uibhist
|South Uist, 5 - 10 July 2026
|Scottish National Whisky Festival
|Inverness, 11 July 2026
|Tarbert Seafood Festival
|Tarbert, 6 - 7 July 2026
|Under Canvas
|Inverness, 8 July - 30 August 2026
|Tiree Music Festival
|Isle of Tiree, 10 - 12 July 2026
|Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
|Oban, 10 - 19 July 2026
|Heb Celt Stornoway
|Isle of Lewis, 16 - 18 July 2026
|Sound of Iona Music Festival
|Isle of Iona, 17 - 19 July 2026
|Eilean Dorcha Festival
|Benbecula, 24 - 25 July 2026
|Taste Dunoon - Food & Drink Festival
|Dunoon, 25 - 26 July 2026
|West Highland Yachting Week
|Oban, Tobermory, Croabh, 25 - 31 August 2026
|Belladrum
|Inverness, 30 July - 1 August 2026
|Kilberry Loop Sportive
|Tarbert, 2 August 2026
|National Festival of Youth Theatre
|Inverness, 3 - 6 July 2026
|10k Coastal Road Race
|Dunoon, 1 August 2026
|Bute Noir
|Isle of Bute, 7 - 9 August 2026
|Doon The Watter Revival
|Dunoon, 14 - 15 August 2026
|Ultra Marathon & Relay
|Dunoon, 22 August 2026
|Art Map Argyll
|Various open studios, 21 - 31 August 2026
|Sunset Ceremony
|Dunoon, 27 August 2026
|Argyllshire Gathering’s Oban Games
|Oban, 27 August 2026
|MOKfest, Mull of Kintyre Music Festival
|Campbeltown, 19 - 23 August 2026
|Cowal Highland Gathering
|Dunoon, 27 - 29 August 2026
|Islay Book Festival
|Isle of Islay, 27 - 30 August 2026
|Cowal Fringefest
|Dunoon, 29 August 2026
|Mendelssohn on Mull
|Isle of Mull, 13 - 17 September 2026
|Blas Festival
|Various venues, 4 - 12 September 2026
|The World Stone Skimming Championships
|Easdale Island, 5 September 2026
|Loch Lomond Food & Drink Festival
|Loch Lomond Shores, 5 - 6 September 2026
|Hebridean Whisky Festival
|Outer Hebrides, 5 - 12 September 2026
|Ceòl Cholasa
|Isle of Colonsay, 17 - 20 September 2026
|Live at the Loch
|Tarbert, 18 - 20 September 2026
|Sea Change Film Festival
|Isle of Tiree, 18 - 20 September 2026
|Islay Jazz Festival
|Isle of Islay, 11 - 13 September 2026
|Dunoon Tradfest
|Dunoon, 24 - 27 September 2026
|Cowal Open Studios
|Cowal Peninsula, 25 - 28 September 2026
|Isle of Jura Music Festival
|Isle of Jura, 25 - 27 September 2026
|Argyll Food Festival
|Oban, 26 - 27 September 2026
|Callander Jazz & Blues Festival
|Callander, 2 - 4 October 2026
|Ullapool Guitar Festival
|Ullapool, 2 - 4 October 2026
|Cowalfest
|Cowal Peninsula, 2 - 4 October 2026
|Feis na Mara
|Arisaig, 2 - 4 October 2026
|Oh!Con
|Stornoway, 3 October 2026
|Royal National Mod
|Various venues, Glasgow, 9 - 17 October 2026
|Beatson’s Mully Rally
|Isle of Mull, 9 - 11 October 2026
|Colonsay Autumn Food & Drink Festival
|Isle of Colonsay, 10 - 21 October 2026
|Tiree Wave Classic
|Isle of Tiree, 10 - 17 October 2026
|Tobermory Book Festival
|Isle of Mull, 23 - 24 October 2026
|Inverness Film Festival
|Inverness, 13 - 19 November 2026
|Dunoon Dazzles Winterfest
|Dunoon, 21 November 2026
|Oban Winter Festival
|Oban, 13 November - 20 December 2026
|Loch Lomond Christmas Festival
|Loch Lomond Shores, 5 - 6 December 2026
Bute Fest is taking a break in 2026 and it will return in 2027.
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Hebridean Whisky Show
Saturday 25th April 2026
The Hebridean Whisky Trail will host its inaugural Hebridean Whisky Show in Oban. Taking over the iconic MacGregor’s at the Whisky Vaults, this one-day showcase brings the best of the islands to the mainland. Attendees can expect to experience exclusive tastings and expert-led masterclasses, enhanced with the live traditional music of MacGregor’s. It is a rare opportunity to meet the makers and sample the distinct island profiles of the Hebridean Whisky Trail in one easily-accessible location.
www.hebrideanwhisky.com
Arran Rock & Blues Festival
Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd May 2026
Arran, often called “Scotland in Miniature”, hosts the sixth Arran Rock & Blues Festival. Set in Brodick’s stunning coastal landscape, the family-friendly event features top rock and blues artists, local talent, masterclasses, Arran food and drink, camping, and the vibrant Arran Marketplace.
www.arranrockandbluesfest.com
Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival
Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd May 2026
The Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival celebrates its 42nd year with top-class competitions, young performers, piping, drumming, Highland Dancing and a new non-competitive class. Welcoming talent from across Scotland, HIMDF brings a vibrant weekend of music, dance and community spirit to Oban.
www.facebook.com/Obanfestivalhighlanddancing
Loch Shiel Festival
Friday 8th – Monday 11th May 2026
This year’s festival returns with ‘Shielings’, a rich celebration of music, landscape and community set against the stunning backdrop of Lochaber. Bringing together internationally acclaimed artists and local talent, the festival invites audiences to experience world-class performance in intimate, rural settings.
www.lochshielfestival.com
Campbeltown Malts Festival
Monday 18th – Saturday 23rd May 2026
Celebrating the spirit of Campbeltown, the Springbank Malts Festival brings whisky lovers together for a week of exceptional tastings, rare drams, and behind-the-scenes experiences. From warehouse sessions and Local Barley farm tours to exclusive dinners, live demonstrations, and vibrant open days, the festival showcases the craft, heritage, and community at the heart of Springbank, Kilkerran, and Cadenhead’s. A must-visit for anyone passionate about tradition, flavour, and Scotland’s whisky-making legacy
www.springbank.scot/malts-festival-info
Punk on the Peninsula
Friday 22nd - Sunday 24th May 2026
Set in the most stunning scenery known to Planet Punk, Dunoon. Punk on the Peninsula continues to go from strength to strength. With over 50 bands appearing across multiple stages, the weekend festival provides a mix of legendary names from the punk and alternative music world alongside up and coming bands that are making waves throughout the UK and beyond.
www.punkonthepeninsula.rocks
FyneFest
Friday 29th - Sunday 31st May 2026
FyneFest returns to Glen Fyne with a weekend of great beer, live music and laid-back vibes at the home of Fyne Ales. Enjoy 150 beers, festival exclusives, Walker’s Bar, four music stages and headline sets including Huey Morgan. A much-loved Argyll festival blending community, flavour and unforgettable moments.
www.fynefest.com
West Highland Whisky Festival
Saturday 20th June 2026
Mull’s second Tobermory Whisky Festival returns now part of the first West Highland Whisky Festival. With Tobermory, Oban, Ardnamurchan and Nc’nean distilleries joining forces, the four-day celebration promises tours, tastings, masterclasses and music, showcasing the region’s distinctive spirits and elevating the West Highlands on the whisky map.
www.tobermorydistillery.com
Markies Music Festival
Friday 26th - Sunday 28th June 2026
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Markie’s Music Festival this June 2026! The line-up includes Raised by Clams, Fiddle me this, Chunks, Treshnich Ceilidh Band , 4 Play, G33’s, Gallus Monkeys
The fold, The Shine and Atlantic Connections.
Lock it in. Tell your crew
Markie Dans, Oban
www.markiedans.co.uk
Cantilena Festival
Sunday 5th July – Friday 10th July 2026
Every July, Islay is home to Cantilena’s professional musicians and students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland who together bring their unique sound of chamber music to residents and visitors, with many of the concerts being held in the famous Islay Malt Whisky distilleries.
Various location in Islay. Check website or Oban Times for programme
www.cantilenafestival.co.uk
Sound of Iona Music Festival
Friday 17th - Saturday 18th July 2026
Following another hugely successful year, this festival is coming back and bringing two days of unforgettable live music to the island’s stunning shores. Celebrating grassroots talent alongside headline acts, the festival blends intimate stages, big‑name performances and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes Iona one of Scotland’s most unique magical experiences.
www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sound-of-iona-music-festival-2026-tickets-1533797201719
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Friday 10th - Sunday 19th July 2026
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns to Oban as part of the Atlantic Homecoming leg. Welcoming ocean racers from across the globe, the town hosts a vibrant celebration as crews complete one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges, bringing festival energy and warm Highland hospitality to the waterfront.
www.oban.org.uk
Taste Dunoon Food & Drink Festival
Saturday 25th - Sunday 26th July 2026
Taste Dunoon celebrates the region’s vibrant food and drink scene with artisan producers, street food, live demos, and family‑friendly entertainment. Set in the heart of Dunoon, the festival brings together local flavours, makers, and music for a lively weekend showcasing the best of Cowal’s culinary creativity and community spirit.
www.dunoonpresents.co.uk
Doon the Watter Revival Music Festival
Friday 14th - Saturday 15th August 2026
Bringing a high‑energy weekend of Mod, Ska, Northern Soul and Indie to Dunoon’s waterfront. Set against sweeping views of the Clyde, the 2026 event features live bands, a buzzing silent disco, and an unmissable scooter rally, creating a vibrant, retro‑inspired celebration of music, style, and community.
www.dunoonpresents.co.uk
The Mull of Kintyre Music Festival
Wednesday 19th - Sunday 23rd August 2026
Now in its 33rd year, the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival returns with a stellar programme featuring Skipinnish, Blazin’ Fiddles, Ímar, top Gaelic performers and rising local talent. With concerts, ceilidhs and free events across Campbeltown, MOK Fest remains a vibrant celebration of Kintyre’s musical heart.
www.mokfest.com
Cowal Highland Gathering
Thursday 27th - Sunday 29th August 2026
All of Scotland in One Weekend
Join around 20,000 people who visit every year to soak up the unique, friendly atmosphere and stunning Highland location.
Dunoon Stadium, Dunoon
www.cowalgathering.com
Hebridean Whisky Festival
Saturday 5th - Saturday 12th September 2026
Held across 6 different isles, throughout the week, distilleries across the trail will open their doors for special events and unique experiences. The celebration reaches its culmination on Saturday, 12 September, with the Festival Finale at the Isle of Raasay Distillery.
www.hebrideanwhisky.com
Dunoon Trad Fest 2026
Saturday 26th September 2026
Celebrating Scotland’s rich musical heritage with a lively weekend of sessions, concerts, workshops, and ceilidhs. Showcasing talented local and visiting musicians, it brings Dunoon to life with authentic trad music, warm hospitality, and a vibrant community spirit that keeps Celtic culture thriving on the Cowal peninsula.
www.dunoonpresents.co.uk
The Argyll Food Festival
Saturday 26th - Sunday 27th September 2026
The Argyll Food Festival returns to The Corran Halls on 26–27 September, celebrating the region’s finest food and drink. Enjoy artisan producers, live cooking, whisky masterclasses, tastings and family-friendly fun. With workshops, cocktails and great food served all day, it’s the perfect weekend to savour the flavours of Argyll
www.foodfromargyll.com
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