From pulse pounding gigs and drool worthy food stalls to the roar of Gaelic tradition and moments that feel like fairy tales, there’s something for every mood. Head‑liners such as Fèis Ìle and the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival deliver big‑stage thrills, while intimate island gems like the Iona Sound Music Festival and Skye Live serve up charm in a bottle. Families will love Live at the Loch and Oban Winter Festival, and you can’t miss the legendary Highland Games for a dose of Scottish fun.

Ready to craft the ultimate festival itinerary? Our all‑inclusive guide has you covered. We’ve gathered the 2026 dates, plus insider tips and a checklist of must‑have gear, so you can dive in fully prepared. Let the rhythm move you, soak up the jaw‑dropping scenery and write the festival stories you’ll be bragging about for years to come!

The Fèis Movement

Gaelic culture in full colour

Fèisean nan Gàidheal—literally “Festivals of the Gaels”—is the beating heart of community‑driven Gaelic arts across Scotland. What started as a series of summer schools has blossomed into a vibrant network of locally‑run festivals that keep the language, music, dance, drama and storytelling of the Highlands alive and kicking.



Each Fèis is a weekend‑long invitation for young people (and anyone else who’s curious) to learn from passionate teachers who speak Gaelic fluently and know the local traditions inside‑out. Because every festival is rooted in its own corner of Scotland, the events showcase the distinct dialects, tunes and steps that make each region unique. This hyper local focus builds a palpable sense of pride and belonging, turning grandparents into mentors and teenagers into tomorrow’s cultural torch‑bearers.

In addition to the workshops, the festivals spill over into lively concerts, ceilidhs and open‑mic sessions that welcome the whole community to dance, sing and celebrate together. And the ripple effect is huge. The Fèisean have nurtured a new generation of musicians, singers, dancers and storytellers, with alumni such as Gillie O’Flaherty, Chloë Bryce and Alpha Munro now lighting up stages nationwide.

In short, Fèis is more than a week of classes. It’s a living, breathing showcase of Gaelic heritage that fuels creativity, confidence and community for years to come.

Your essential guide to festival camping

The Highlands and Islands offer a festival experience unlike any other. There is a primal magic in watching the sunset over a jagged silhouette of peaks or waking up to the sound of the Atlantic surf while music echoes in the distance. However, camping in this part of the world is a unique craft. The landscape is breathtaking, but the weather is legendary for its unpredictability. To make the most of your adventure, you need to be prepared for "four seasons in one day".

Choosing your shelter

In the Highlands, your tent is your sanctuary. This is not the place for a cheap, single-skin "pop-up" tent. The wind in the Hebrides or the Great Glen can be fierce, and the rain can be relentless. Look for a tent with a sturdy outer flysheet and a high waterproof rating (HH). Ensure you have high-quality pegs—the ground can range from soft peat to rocky terrain that bends cheap aluminium.

Managing the Elements

The key to a successful Highland festival is staying dry and warm. Once you get cold or damp in the Scottish north, it is very difficult to warm back up. Invest in a good sleeping mat—it provides a crucial thermal barrier between you and the cold ground.

The festival community

One of the greatest joys of camping at a festival is the sense of community. The campsites are often smaller and more intimate than their southern counterparts. You’ll likely find yourself sharing breakfast with neighbours from across the globe or joining an impromptu acoustic session by a campervan.

Leaving no trace

The beauty of the Highlands and Islands is fragile. Festivals in this region often take place on communal grazing land or near environmentally sensitive machair. It is vital to respect the "Scottish Outdoor Access Code."

Camping at a festival in the Highlands and Island is a rite of passage. It requires a bit more grit and a lot more waterproof gear, but the reward—dancing under the "gloaming" surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery on Earth—is well worth the effort. Pack smart, respect the land and prepare for an unforgettable experience!

The Setup Checklist:

• Double-skin tent: Essential for preventing condensation and keeping dry.

• Heavy-duty pegs: For those gusty coastal winds.

• Mallet: To save your feet when the ground is hard.

• Duct tape: The ultimate "quick fix" for poles or small tears.

• Marker/flag: To find your tent in a sea of nylon at 2:00 AM.

The "Scottish Survival" checklist:

• Waterproofs: A high-quality jacket and trousers (don’t rely on a plastic poncho).

• Layers: Think wool or fleece. Even in mid-summer, temperatures can drop sharply at night.

• The Midge kit: If the wind drops, the midges will emerge. Pack citrus-based repellents and consider a midge head-net.

• Spare socks: Pack twice as many as you think you need. Wet feet are the enemy of fun.

• Sunscreen: Don’t be fooled by the clouds—the Highland sun can be surprisingly strong.

Download the full 2026 festival guide