Renowned for its beautifully crafted dishes, exceptional Scottish produce and relaxed Highland atmosphere, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree has become one of the west coast’s must-visit dining destinations.

Whether you’re planning a special date night, a catch-up with friends or simply love great food, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable evening.

To enter, click here

TO ENTER:

Competition Details:



Question:

The Silly Goose Restaurant is run by husband and wife team Kylie and...?



• Prize includes a meal for two to the value of £110

• Closing date: Friday 29th May

• Winner will be contacted directly following the closing date

• Editor’s decision is final

• Prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be offered