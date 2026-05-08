West Coast Today has teamed up with The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree, Fort William, to offer one lucky winner a fantastic dining experience for two to the value of £110.
Renowned for its beautifully crafted dishes, exceptional Scottish produce and relaxed Highland atmosphere, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree has become one of the west coast’s must-visit dining destinations.
Whether you’re planning a special date night, a catch-up with friends or simply love great food, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable evening.
To enter, click here
TO ENTER:
Question: The Silly Goose Restaurant is run by husband and wife team Kylie and...?
• Prize includes a meal for two to the value of £110 • Closing date: Friday 29th May • Winner will be contacted directly following the closing date
• Editor’s decision is final
• Prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be offered
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