In the heart of the Highlands, overlooking the dramatic scenery of Fort William, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree continues to soar - blending refined French technique with the finest Scottish produce to create one of the region’s most talked-about dining experiences.

Kylie and David Hickman at the helm of The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree

Kylie and David Hickman at the helm of The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree

Since taking the reins at The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree, husband and wife team David and KylieHickman, along with their brilliant team, have transformed the restaurant into a culinary destination that perfectly balance French elegance with warm Highland hospitality. Their passion for exceptional food, local ingredients and imaginative presentation has earned the restaurant a fiercely loyal following, glowing reviews from visitors across the world and prestigious accolades.





This past year, the restaurant’s success has reached new heights after securing the coveted TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2025 - placing The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree among the top one percent of restaurants worldwide based on customer reviews and ratings. It is a remarkable achievement for an independent Highland restaurant and further proof that Fort William is now firmly on Scotland’s fine dining map. Adding to the excitement, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree was also shortlisted at the prestigious Scottish Hotel Awards.

The team walked away with a ’Highly Recommended’ award in the grand final that took pace on Thursday 14th May - another major recognition of the restaurant’s growing reputation within Scotland’s hospitality sector.

At the centre of the buzz is a sensational new summer menu that celebrates the season’s freshest local produce while showcasing the creativity and air that have become synonymous with The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree. The menu is an elegant journey through Scotland’s natural larder, elevated with classic European influences and contemporary techniques. Guests can expect beautifully crafted dishes featuring Highland seafood, locally sourced meats and vibrant seasonal vegetables, all presented with artistic precision. Starters offer delicate, flavour-packed combinations, while mains showcase expertly prepared Scottish beef, fresh fish and inventive vegetarian creations designed to highlight the best of summer dining. Desserts continue the restaurant’s reputation for indulgent finishing touches, pairing rich flavours with refined presentation and carefully balanced textures. The menu also caters thoughtfully for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners, ensuring every guest enjoys the same exceptional experience. But The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree is about far more than food alone. Diners consistently praise the restaurant’s intimate atmosphere, attentive service and the genuine warmth of the team, all of which combine to create a memorable experience from the moment guests arrive. Reviews regularly highlight the restaurant’s creativity, professionalism and attention to detail, with many visitors describing it as one of the finest meals they enjoyed during their time in Scotland.





In a region famed for breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable adventures, The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree has become a destination in its own right - a

Highland success story with a French heart and unmistakably Scottish soul. As awards season approaches and the summer menu draws food lovers from near and far, one thing is certain: this remarkable Fort William restaurant is no longer one of Scotland’s best-kept secrets. West Coast Today has teamed up with The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree, Fort William, to offer one lucky winner a fantastic dining experience for two to the value of £110. To enter and for full terms and conditions, click here