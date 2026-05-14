In the heart of the Highlands, overlooking the dramatic scenery of Fort William, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree continues to soar - blending refined French technique with the finest Scottish produce to create one of the region’s most talked-about dining experiences.
Since taking the reins at The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree, husband and wife team David and KylieHickman, along with their brilliant team, have transformed the restaurant into a culinary destination that perfectly balance French elegance with warm Highland hospitality. Their passion for exceptional food, local ingredients and imaginative presentation has earned the restaurant a fiercely loyal following, glowing reviews from visitors across the world and prestigious accolades.
This past year, the restaurant’s success has reached new heights after securing the coveted TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Award 2025 - placing The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree among the top one percent of restaurants worldwide based on customer reviews and ratings. It is a remarkable achievement for an independent Highland restaurant and further proof that Fort William is now firmly on Scotland’s fine dining map.
Adding to the excitement, The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree was also shortlisted at the prestigious Scottish Hotel Awards.
The team walked away with a ’Highly Recommended’ award in the grand final that took pace on Thursday 14th May - another major recognition of the restaurant’s growing reputation within Scotland’s hospitality sector.
At the centre of the buzz is a sensational new summer menu that celebrates the season’s freshest local produce while showcasing the creativity and air that have become synonymous with The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree. The menu is an elegant journey through Scotland’s natural larder, elevated with classic European influences and contemporary techniques.
Guests can expect beautifully crafted dishes featuring Highland seafood, locally sourced meats and vibrant seasonal vegetables, all presented with artistic precision. Starters offer delicate, flavour-packed combinations, while mains showcase expertly prepared Scottish beef, fresh fish and inventive vegetarian creations designed to highlight the best of summer dining.
Desserts continue the restaurant’s reputation for indulgent finishing touches, pairing rich flavours with refined presentation and carefully balanced textures. The menu also caters thoughtfully for vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners, ensuring every guest enjoys the same exceptional experience.
But The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree is about far more than food alone. Diners consistently praise the restaurant’s intimate atmosphere, attentive service and the genuine warmth of the team, all of which combine to create a memorable experience from the moment guests arrive. Reviews regularly highlight the restaurant’s creativity, professionalism and attention to detail, with many visitors describing it as one of the finest meals they enjoyed during their time in Scotland.
In a region famed for breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable adventures, The Silly Goose at The Lime Tree has become a destination in its own right - a
Highland success story with a French heart and unmistakably Scottish soul. As awards season approaches and the summer menu draws food lovers from near and far, one thing is certain: this remarkable Fort William restaurant is no longer one of Scotland’s best-kept secrets.
New Summer Menu for Lunch and Dinner -
Bookings now being taken
Starters
Cullen Skink (GF)
Smoked haddock and potato chowder, salmon roe.
Duck (GF, LF)
Confit duck terrine, cucumber salad, plum sauce.
Sea Trout (GF)
Beetroot cured sea trout, salsa verde, cream cheese, radish.
Salad (GF)
Caramelised goats cheese, rocket, apple, honeycomb.
Vegan Haggis (LF, VGN)
Mushroom and lentil haggis, root vegetables, tattie scone, turnip, velouté.
Mains
Beef (GF)
Slow cooked beef cheek, dauphinoise potatoes, carrots, greens and rich gravy.
Lamb (GF, LF)
Pan fried lamb rump, potato fondant, savoy, beetroot, lamb jus.
Chicken (GF)
Roasted chicken breast, hasselback potato, root vegetables, fennel, greens, tarragon cream.
Sea Bass (GF, LF)
Pan fried sea bass, rosti, kale, asparagus, broad beans, fennel, pea puree.
Monkfish (GF)
Seared monkfish, nduja sauce, chips, celeriac, asparagus.
Kimchi (VGN)
Sweet potato and kimchi cakes, katsu curry, tenderstem, radish.
Desserts
Chocolate
Blonde chocolate dome, mousse, caramel and shortbread.
Yuzu (GF)
Frozen yuzu souffé, toasted marshmallow, confit lemon.
Toffee
Date pudding, butterscotch sauce, rum ripple ice cream.
Gin Rice Pudding (nuts)
Fassfern gin rice pudding brûlée, lemon balm, nuts.
Cheese (nuts)
Scottish cheese of the moment served with oatcake crumb, honey, apple, walnuts, quince.
Key: GF – Gluten Free | LF – Lactose Free | VGN – Vegan | nuts – Contains Nuts
Price guide: 2 courses: £42-£45, 3 courses: £55.
The Silly Goose at the Lime Tree
Acintore Road
Fort William
PH33 6RQ
Tel: 01397 701806
Website: thesillygooserestaurant.com
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