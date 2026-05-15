Scotland’s west coast hospitality sector has once again been recognised on the national stage following the announcement of the 2026 Prestige Hotel Awards, sponsored by Innis & Gunn.The awards celebrate excellence across the Scottish hotel and tourism industry, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences for guests throughout the year.
Among the Winners were five outstanding Argyll & Lochaber businesses, each showcasing the quality, hospitality and unforgettable experiences the region is known for.
WINNERS:
Nestled just outside Oban overlooking Loch Feochan, Knipoch House Hotel offers guests a luxurious country house retreat in one of Scotland’s most picturesque settings. Celebrated for its elegant interiors, fine dining and warm Scottish hospitality, the hotel continues to attract visitors seeking a peaceful Highland escape. Its growing reputation for excellence highlights the strength of Argyll’s hospitality sector on the national stage.
Surrounded by the dramatic landscapes of Glencoe and overlooking the iconic Buachaille Etive Mòr, Kingshouse Hotel remains one of Scotland’s most spectacular countryside destinations. Popular with walkers, climbers and visitors exploring the Highlands, Kingshouse offers breathtaking scenery, stylish accommodation and an unforgettable Scottish experience.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
The following hotels received a ’Highly Recommended’ award. This recognition is considered a significant achievement and means the business was among the top-scoring finalists in its category:
The George Hotel, Inveraray
Category: Historic/Heritage Hotels
Category: Coastal Hotel
Oban Bay Hotel
Category: Afternoon Tea
Roslyn House, Mull
Category: B&B/Guest House
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
Category: Coastal Hotel
Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Inveraray
Category: Hotel Bar
Silly Goose at the Lime Tree, Fort William
Category:Hotel Restaurant
The Brander Lodge, Loch Awe
Category: 3 Star Hotel
Lime Tree Hotel, Fort William
Category: 3 Star Hotel
Lodge on Loch Lomond Hotel
Category: 4 Star Hotel
Kingshouse Hotel, Glencoe
Category: Wedding Hotel
The continued success of these businesses highlights the incredible quality and diversity of tourism and hospitality experiences available across Argyll and the west coast of Scotland, helping attract visitors from around the world while showcasing the very best of the region.
Congratulations all round!
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