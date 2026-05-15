Scotland’s west coast hospitality sector has once again been recognised on the national stage following the announcement of the 2026 Prestige Hotel Awards, sponsored by Innis & Gunn.The awards celebrate excellence across the Scottish hotel and tourism industry, recognising businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences for guests throughout the year.

Among the Winners were five outstanding Argyll & Lochaber businesses, each showcasing the quality, hospitality and unforgettable experiences the region is known for.