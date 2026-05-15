The Nevis Centre goes under sea next week, not, hopefully due to some worldwide natural disaster but with the members of Lochaber Showstoppers, as they take the stage with their production of "The Little Mermaid".
With shows over three days (May 21, 22 and 23), the cast, in stunning, colourful costumes deliver all the favourite songs, well known to many from the Disney animated film.
Leading the cast is Ariel (Sian Barr) the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena of an underwater kingdom called Atlantica.
This particular “Little Mermaid" is often rebellious, and longs to be part of the human world.
Does she succeed? Well, find out by buying your tickets for the show and support your local theatre group as they create a fun, family-friendly and entertaining time for all ages with great music from a live orchestra and many singalong songs.
Tickets available now: showstoppers.org.uk/.
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