With shows over three days (May 21, 22 and 23), the cast, in stunning, colourful costumes deliver all the favourite songs, well known to many from the Disney animated film.

Leading the cast is Ariel (Sian Barr) the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena of an underwater kingdom called Atlantica.

This particular “Little Mermaid" is often rebellious, and longs to be part of the human world.