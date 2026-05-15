Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in the Lochaber area on Thursday May 14.
At around 5.55pm report was received of a single-vehicle crash involving a black Honda VFR800 motorbike on the A861 at Kinlochmoidart.
Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.
Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.
"I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash, or who has any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2511 of 14 May, 2026.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.