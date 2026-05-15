Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

At around 5.55pm report was received of a single-vehicle crash involving a black Honda VFR800 motorbike on the A861 at Kinlochmoidart.

Sergeant Scott MacDonald said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash, or who has any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2511 of 14 May, 2026.