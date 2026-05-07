Highland Games remain at the very heart of Scotland’s summer in 2026 - timeless celebrations that continue to evolve while staying proudly rooted in tradition. Across towns, villages and island communities, these events bring together heritage, sport, dancing and food in a way that feels both authentic and alive.
From the unmistakable spectacle of caber tossing and tug o’ war to the precision of Highland dancing and piping, the Games deliver a powerful showcase of strength, skill and culture.
What sets these events apart today is their balance of tradition and experience. You’ll also discover street food stalls, craft markets, live music, and hands-on activities that make them more accessible than ever. They are as much about community connection as they are about competition.
The atmosphere is unmistakable. The skirl of the bagpipes carries across fields and glens, dancers’ feet drum sharply against wooden boards, and cheers rise as competitors test their limits in front of the crowd. It’s immersive, energising, and uniquely Scottish.
Whether you’re drawn to the athletic challenge of the Highland Games or the buzz of the crowds immersing themselves in Scottish tradition, there’s something for everyone. Expect a warm welcome, a relaxed pace, and plenty of opportunities to eat, explore and join in. Just don’t forget your wellies - this is Scotland, after all.
While flagship events attract international attention, the true spirit of the season lies in the smaller, community-run gatherings. These are the events where visitors quickly feel like locals - watching a pipe band march, browsing local produce, or enjoying a perfectly executed Highland fling just a few feet away.
Highland Games offer more than just a day out - they provide a genuine window into Scottish life, past and present. Across Argyll, Lochaber and the islands, this summer’s events promise colour, character and community in some of the most breathtaking settings in the country.
Highland Games – Did You Know?
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The oldest free Highland Games are held in Ceres, dating back to 1314 under a charter from Robert the Bruce.
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The first Highland Games in the United States took place in New York City in 1836.
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The world’s largest gathering is the Cowal Highland Gathering, drawing competitors and spectators from across the globe each August.
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The Braemar Gathering is famously attended by the British Royal Family.
Highland Games have gone global - even reaching France, where a playful twist sees competitors tossing a giant champagne cork instead of a caber. Highland Games Diary – Summer 2026
2026 West Coast Highland Games and Gatherings- Dates for your diary
|JUNE
|Saturday, 6
|Helensburgh & Lomond Highland
|JULY
|Wednesday, 1
|Kenmore Highland Games
|Saturday, 4
|Glengarry Gathering
|Saturday, 4
|Luss Highland Games
|Saturday, 18
|Lochcarron Highland Games
|Saturday, 18
|Morvern Games and Gala Week
|Saturday, 18
|Southend Highland Games
|Saturday, 18
|Taynuilt Highland Games
|Tuesday, 21
|Inveraray Highland Games
|Thursday, 23
|Mull Highland Games
|Saturday, 25
|Balquhidder, Lochearnhead & Strathyre Highland Games
|Wednesday, 29
|Arisaig Highland Games
|AUGUST
|Saturday, 1
|Newtonmore Highland Games
|Wednesday, 5
|lsle Of Skye Highland Games
|Wednesday, 5
|Killin Highland Games
|Saturday, 8
|Brodick Highland Games
|Saturday, 16
|Crieff Highland Gathering
|Saturday, 22
|Glenurquhart Highland Gathering
|Saturday, 22
|Bute Highland Games
|Thursday, 27
|Argyllshire (Oban) Highland Gathering
|Thursday, 27 to Saturday 29
|Cowal Highland Gathering
Helensburgh & Lomond Highland Games
Saturday, June 6
This event is a family and dog-friendly, community driven traditional Highland Games. Helensburgh & Lomond Highland Games return this summer to Helensburgh, the original sea-side getaway on the west coast to Scotland, tantalisingly close to the shores of beautiful loch Lomond. The Games feature a variety of traditional Highland Games competition including the sheaf toss, hammer throw and, of course, the world-famous caber toss. This year we have included female heavy events. There will also be lots of athletics including a hill race with a dedicated Highland Dance stage. A free shuttle bus service will operate throughout the day from the pier car park off Clyde Street to Helensburgh Rugby Football Club, Rhu Road Higher, Helensburgh, G84 8JR.
Ticket price: adults £8 children and concession £4; under 5’s free.
Visit www.hlhighlandgames.scot for more details
Kenmore Highland Games
Wednesday, 1 July
1976 to 2026 - 50 years of Kenmore Highland Games!
The picturesque village of Kenmore in Highland Perthshire will come alive on Wednesday 1st July 2026 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Kenmore Highland Games. Situated at the head of Loch Tay, the Games are set in spectacular surroundings and feature the iconic Heavies, Scottish Dancing, Piping, Tug-of-War and Races, including the Kenmore Hill Race where competitors race to the top of Kenmore Hill and back, testing their endurance to the limit. The gates open at 4.30 p.m. with the official celebratory 50th Anniversary Opening Parade at 6pm.
Tickets available on-line shortly at www.KenmoreHighlandGames.com. £7.50 per adult, £5 car parking, children under 16 free.
Food and beverages plus stalls on site and open all evening.
www.KenmoreHighlandGames.com
Glengarry Highland Games
Saturday, 4th July
The Glengarry Highland Games return to the Invergarry Shinty Field this July, blending centuries of tradition with a fresh, modern energy. Expect a fabulous day out for the whole family!
The day features a full program: RSHGA Heavy Events, the Leac Farm Hill Race, and Highland Dancing. Families can enjoy Skye Circus Skills, a bike trail, and the Kids Highland Games. With tents providing ample cover, the Games are on rain or shine.
This year’s headline debut is the Iron Therapy Novice Strongman competition. Spectators can witness remarkable feats of strength, including a 210kg Axle Deadlift, and the legendary Invergarry Stone—a historic 130kg challenge.
The event is 100% volunteer-run; helping hands get free entry and a lunch voucher. Join us for a day of authentic Highland heritage!
www.glengarrygathering.org
Taynuilt Highland games
Saturday, July 18
After an extremely successful games in 2025, everyone involved with Taynuilt Highland Games is looking forward to welcoming visitors back on Saturday 18th July. The games are organised by volunteers from the village with the aim of encouraging participation and inclusivity across ages and abilities in the sport and athletics of Highland Games. This includes a programme of events ranging from races specifically for primary school aged
children, junior athletic races, traditional heavyweight athletics, senior field events, the 10k hill race and novelty events for everyone to enjoy, with the pillow fight proving particularly popular.
Piping and Highland Dancing competitions take place throughout the day, which everyone
can enjoy. Oban Pipe Band, which will lead the march through the village, will play during the day’s events. Taynuilt, a small village with a big heart, is proud to host a family-friendly day to which everyone is invited.
Address: Taynuilt Games Field, Taynuilt, PA35 1HP. See Facebook for more details
The Argyllshire Gathering (The Oban Games)
Thursday, 27 August,
Oban Games 2026, brought to you by The Argyllshire Gathering Trust, returns to Mossfield Stadium on Thursday 27 August for a spectacular day of tradition, athleticism and Scottish pride. Expect a vibrant showcase of Highland dancing, solo piping, athletics and heavy field events, with competitors travelling from across the globe.
Watch athletes race, jump and throw for medals and records, while this year’s new local food and drink tent brings together the best producers from across Argyll. Highlights include the Competing Pipers March (Station Square 10:30), the thrilling Hill Race, and the ever‑popular Tug of War, where the crowd is always part of the action.
The Oban High School Pipe Band will once again stir the heart as they march from Station Square at 12pm, and the Heritage Tent returns with exhibitions celebrating Argyll’s rich past and vibrant future.
Tickets and full details:
www.obangames.com/tickets
Cowal Highland Gathering
Thursday, 27-29 August,
All eyes will be on Dunoon from 27th–29th August as the world-famous Cowal Gathering returns to Dunoon Stadium for three days celebrating traditional culture and family fun—earning its place as one of Scotland’s best days out.
Since 1894, crowds from around the globe have gathered to watch top pipe bands, Highland dancers and heavy athletes compete for Cowal titles. The event features a packed programme including the World Highland Dancing Championships, Cowal Pipe Band Championship and Cowal International Heavy Athletics Championship. More than a traditional Highland games, it blends heritage with live music and entertainment.
The Friday night Gig at the Gathering is the perfect way to start the weekend, with favourites Rhuvaal headlining what promises to be a fantastic night. Saturday offers a full day of family entertainment, with a strong live music line-up still to be announced, featuring some of Scotland’s biggest acts.
This year, Cowal Saturday introduces even more family-friendly activities, from interactive experiences to new fun zones for all ages. All activities are included with your Saturday ticket, and 500 free children’s places are available when booking online in advance.
Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend, secure your tickets now at www.cowalgathering.com
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