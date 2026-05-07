Food and beverages plus stalls on site and open all evening. www.KenmoreHighlandGames.com

Tickets available on-line shortly at www.KenmoreHighlandGames.com. £7.50 per adult, £5 car parking, children under 16 free.

The picturesque village of Kenmore in Highland Perthshire will come alive on Wednesday 1st July 2026 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Kenmore Highland Games. Situated at the head of Loch Tay, the Games are set in spectacular surroundings and feature the iconic Heavies, Scottish Dancing, Piping, Tug-of-War and Races, including the Kenmore Hill Race where competitors race to the top of Kenmore Hill and back, testing their endurance to the limit. The gates open at 4.30 p.m. with the official celebratory 50th Anniversary Opening Parade at 6pm.

This event is a family and dog-friendly, community driven traditional Highland Games. Helensburgh & Lomond Highland Games return this summer to Helensburgh, the original sea-side getaway on the west coast to Scotland, tantalisingly close to the shores of beautiful loch Lomond. The Games feature a variety of traditional Highland Games competition including the sheaf toss, hammer throw and, of course, the world-famous caber toss. This year we have included female heavy events. There will also be lots of athletics including a hill race with a dedicated Highland Dance stage. A free shuttle bus service will operate throughout the day from the pier car park off Clyde Street to Helensburgh Rugby Football Club, Rhu Road Higher, Helensburgh, G84 8JR. Ticket price: adults £8 children and concession £4; under 5’s free. Visit www.hlhighlandgames.scot for more details



Glengarry Highland Games

Saturday, 4th July





The Glengarry Highland Games return to the Invergarry Shinty Field this July, blending centuries of tradition with a fresh, modern energy. Expect a fabulous day out for the whole family!

The day features a full program: RSHGA Heavy Events, the Leac Farm Hill Race, and Highland Dancing. Families can enjoy Skye Circus Skills, a bike trail, and the Kids Highland Games. With tents providing ample cover, the Games are on rain or shine.

This year’s headline debut is the Iron Therapy Novice Strongman competition. Spectators can witness remarkable feats of strength, including a 210kg Axle Deadlift, and the legendary Invergarry Stone—a historic 130kg challenge.

The event is 100% volunteer-run; helping hands get free entry and a lunch voucher. Join us for a day of authentic Highland heritage!

www.glengarrygathering.org

Taynuilt Highland games

Saturday, July 18





After an extremely successful games in 2025, everyone involved with Taynuilt Highland Games is looking forward to welcoming visitors back on Saturday 18th July. The games are organised by volunteers from the village with the aim of encouraging participation and inclusivity across ages and abilities in the sport and athletics of Highland Games. This includes a programme of events ranging from races specifically for primary school aged

children, junior athletic races, traditional heavyweight athletics, senior field events, the 10k hill race and novelty events for everyone to enjoy, with the pillow fight proving particularly popular.

Piping and Highland Dancing competitions take place throughout the day, which everyone

can enjoy. Oban Pipe Band, which will lead the march through the village, will play during the day’s events. Taynuilt, a small village with a big heart, is proud to host a family-friendly day to which everyone is invited.

Address: Taynuilt Games Field, Taynuilt, PA35 1HP. See Facebook for more details





The Argyllshire Gathering (The Oban Games)

Thursday, 27 August,





Oban Games 2026, brought to you by The Argyllshire Gathering Trust, returns to Mossfield Stadium on Thursday 27 August for a spectacular day of tradition, athleticism and Scottish pride. Expect a vibrant showcase of Highland dancing, solo piping, athletics and heavy field events, with competitors travelling from across the globe.

Watch athletes race, jump and throw for medals and records, while this year’s new local food and drink tent brings together the best producers from across Argyll. Highlights include the Competing Pipers March (Station Square 10:30), the thrilling Hill Race, and the ever‑popular Tug of War, where the crowd is always part of the action.

The Oban High School Pipe Band will once again stir the heart as they march from Station Square at 12pm, and the Heritage Tent returns with exhibitions celebrating Argyll’s rich past and vibrant future.

Tickets and full details:

www.obangames.com/tickets





Cowal Highland Gathering

Thursday, 27-29 August,



All eyes will be on Dunoon from 27th–29th August as the world-famous Cowal Gathering returns to Dunoon Stadium for three days celebrating traditional culture and family fun—earning its place as one of Scotland’s best days out.

Since 1894, crowds from around the globe have gathered to watch top pipe bands, Highland dancers and heavy athletes compete for Cowal titles. The event features a packed programme including the World Highland Dancing Championships, Cowal Pipe Band Championship and Cowal International Heavy Athletics Championship. More than a traditional Highland games, it blends heritage with live music and entertainment.

The Friday night Gig at the Gathering is the perfect way to start the weekend, with favourites Rhuvaal headlining what promises to be a fantastic night. Saturday offers a full day of family entertainment, with a strong live music line-up still to be announced, featuring some of Scotland’s biggest acts.

This year, Cowal Saturday introduces even more family-friendly activities, from interactive experiences to new fun zones for all ages. All activities are included with your Saturday ticket, and 500 free children’s places are available when booking online in advance.

Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend, secure your tickets now at www.cowalgathering.com