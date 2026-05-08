Campbeltown Pupils faced a demanding schedule last week, playing three games in five days as they attempted to clear a backlog of fixtures.
Despite one of the wettest winters in recent years, which caused widespread disruption across the divisions, the West of Scotland Football League did not apply for a season extension.
The Pupils travelled to Lanarkshire last Wednesday to face Newmains United, before returning to Campbeltown on Saturday to take on Carluke Rovers.
Both matches ended in defeat, but the Pupils quickly picked themselves up for a home match against Ayrshire side Eglinton FC on Sunday, with the visitors arriving already promoted.
The match ended in a 5-1 victory for the visitors, although a threadbare Pupils squad performed admirably against strong opposition.
The home side also had to play with only 10 men for nearly an hour after Ryan Johnston was dismissed following two yellow cards.
Early defensive errors proved costly, with Eglinton capitalising twice before adding a penalty to take a 3-0 lead into half-time.
The visitors extended their lead in the 57th minute, but Pupils captain Calum Ellis pulled one back in fine style, driving through the defence, evading challenges and steering a shot under the keeper.
His goal gave the big crowd of loyal home supporters something to cheer, but Eglinton restored their dominance with a well-struck effort in the 81st minute to make it five, beating goalkeeper Reid Anderson, who had pulled off a string of super saves throughout the match.
There was very nearly a late consolation for the Pupils thanks to 16-year-old Jake McEachran, making his full debut for the team, but the talented youngster’s effort was denied by an outstretched leg from the visiting goalkeeper.
The busy schedule continues this week, with the Pupils again facing three games in five days, starting away to Wishaw FC on Wednesday.
They then return to Kintyre Park for a weekend double-header, hosting title-chasing Royal Albert on Saturday before Newmains United visit on Sunday.
The club has thanked to Francis Curren Joinery for sponsoring last Sunday’s match.
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