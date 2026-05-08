Despite one of the wettest winters in recent years, which caused widespread disruption across the divisions, the West of Scotland Football League did not apply for a season extension.

The Pupils travelled to Lanarkshire last Wednesday to face Newmains United, before returning to Campbeltown on Saturday to take on Carluke Rovers.

Both matches ended in defeat, but the Pupils quickly picked themselves up for a home match against Ayrshire side Eglinton FC on Sunday, with the visitors arriving already promoted.

The match ended in a 5-1 victory for the visitors, although a threadbare Pupils squad performed admirably against strong opposition.