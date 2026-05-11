From Kintyre to Lochaber, from Bunessan to Lorn, and from Salen to Sunart, summer means agricultural show season. Anticipation is building, as farmers, bakers, home cooks and crafters get ready to showcase their hard work, dedication and passion. They feature the best of the best when it comes to farming.
The agricultural show season is not just a display of products and animals. It’s a celebration of tradition, community and sustainable practices in farming and food production, and the importance of agriculture to Scotland’s food supply, culture and economy. Shows are deeply rooted in tradition, with events like the Dalmally Show drawing in crowds from far and wide. They also provide a signi cant boost to the local economy, attracting vendors, visitors and agricultural enthusiasts alike.
KINTYRE AGRICULTURAL SHOW
Anderston Park, Campbeltown,
Friday August 7th.
Come along and see some of the best dairy and beef cattle, sheep and Clydesdales. Kintyre Show always has a good selection of stalls and attractions and fun and games from Campbeltown Young Farmers. This year, by popular demand the main ring attraction sees the return of Craigievern pig racing, also performing for the first time at the show will be the recently formed Springbank Pipe Band. It’s fun for all the family and a day not to be missed.
SALEN SHOW
Thursday August 13th
This is a great show for family fun, livestock, show jumping, produce and horticulture competitions, tug-of-war, rodeo bull, live music, lovely local produce, trade stands, grand raflle, hill race and lots more. Held at Glen Aros. You will have a grand day out. See you there
SUNART & DISTRICT SHOW
Strontian Show Field,
Saturday August 8th
This year is the 74th show. Judging of livestock classes at Sunart and District Agricultural Society Show starts at 9.30am but the family fun lasts all day. There are classes for sheep, cattle, poultry, goats, horses and a dog show. There will be a licensed ceilidh for all the family starting at 9pm. Show day is a big event for the Sunart Community and well supported by holiday makers. This is a great day out for everyone with a wonderful, welcoming family atmosphere.
MID ARGYLL SHOW
Kilmory, Lochgilphead,
Saturday August 8th
Mid Argyll Agricultural Show is a major event with hundreds of exhibitors entering competitions in baking, produce, crafts, owers and vegetables as well as dog and livestock classes. Enjoy watching the judging of cattle, sheep, dogs, horses and ponies. One of the main ring attractions is 3Sixty Cycle Stunt Team Along with regular attractions, there will be a display of vintage tractors, a pets’ section together with terrier racing competitions. This year, watch out for the Ceilidh Trail
WEST ARDNAMURCHAN SHOW
Kilchoan,
Friday 24th July
This is a well-established show with a reputation for providing a fantastic family day out. The agricultural show starts the day at 9.30am, with the main family events following at 11.30am. The day includes children’s races with a hill race for seniors and juniors. There is also heavy events and a pet show, produce show and stalls. There is live music from Sealladh and Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd and refreshments on the field from 5pm. All this is in the beautiful Kilchoan setting, making for a memorable day.
DALMALLY AGRICULTURAL SHOW
The Mart Park,
Saturday September 5th
Dalmally Show traditionally brings the show season to a close - and does so in style. The hard-working show committee describes the show as ‘a celebration of our rural community’ and rightly so. Over the years, Dalmally has built up a strong reputation for its livestock classes, including highland cattle, commercial beef cattle, blackface sheep, other breeds of sheep and poultry. There are also competitions for baking, preserves, horticulture, photography and much more. The junior shinty tournament also attracts several teams from the surrounding area. Add to this an excellent mix of stalls and exhibitors, pipe band, dog show and other main ring attractions including the shows version of 80’s classic It’s a Knockout, you have a show with a formidable reputation which makes for a great day out, rounded off with a fantastic Scottish Dance Band playing until approximately 8.45pm.
LORN AGRICULTURAL SHOW
Common Grazings, Tralee Bay,
Saturday August 1st
The Common Grazings land is a phenomenal beach venue for a show which draws crowds from the farming community and people from miles around. The morning is given over to stock judging. The event is also home to the Oban Poultry Show. There is a traditional home industries tent, dog show, terrier racing and plenty equestrian events. If you want more horse power, look out for the vintage tractors. With Highland dancing competitions and a pipe band, the show committee has to be congratulated on creating a day out with such a wide appeal for everyone
THE ISLAY, JURA AND COLONSAY AGRICULTURAL SHOW
Thursday August 13
The 178th annual Islay, Jura and Colonsay Agricultural Show is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026. This traditional event, held on the island of Islay, features livestock competitions (cattle, sheep, horses), baking, crafts, and produce, showcasing local agricultural life.
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