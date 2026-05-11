The agricultural show season is not just a display of products and animals. It’s a celebration of tradition, community and sustainable practices in farming and food production, and the importance of agriculture to Scotland’s food supply, culture and economy. Shows are deeply rooted in tradition, with events like the Dalmally Show drawing in crowds from far and wide. They also provide a signi cant boost to the local economy, attracting vendors, visitors and agricultural enthusiasts alike.

KINTYRE AGRICULTURAL SHOW

Anderston Park, Campbeltown,

Friday August 7th.

Come along and see some of the best dairy and beef cattle, sheep and Clydesdales. Kintyre Show always has a good selection of stalls and attractions and fun and games from Campbeltown Young Farmers. This year, by popular demand the main ring attraction sees the return of Craigievern pig racing, also performing for the first time at the show will be the recently formed Springbank Pipe Band. It’s fun for all the family and a day not to be missed.

SALEN SHOW

Thursday August 13th

This is a great show for family fun, livestock, show jumping, produce and horticulture competitions, tug-of-war, rodeo bull, live music, lovely local produce, trade stands, grand raflle, hill race and lots more. Held at Glen Aros. You will have a grand day out. See you there

SUNART & DISTRICT SHOW

Strontian Show Field,

Saturday August 8th

This year is the 74th show. Judging of livestock classes at Sunart and District Agricultural Society Show starts at 9.30am but the family fun lasts all day. There are classes for sheep, cattle, poultry, goats, horses and a dog show. There will be a licensed ceilidh for all the family starting at 9pm. Show day is a big event for the Sunart Community and well supported by holiday makers. This is a great day out for everyone with a wonderful, welcoming family atmosphere.

MID ARGYLL SHOW

Kilmory, Lochgilphead,

Saturday August 8th

Mid Argyll Agricultural Show is a major event with hundreds of exhibitors entering competitions in baking, produce, crafts, owers and vegetables as well as dog and livestock classes. Enjoy watching the judging of cattle, sheep, dogs, horses and ponies. One of the main ring attractions is 3Sixty Cycle Stunt Team Along with regular attractions, there will be a display of vintage tractors, a pets’ section together with terrier racing competitions. This year, watch out for the Ceilidh Trail

WEST ARDNAMURCHAN SHOW

Kilchoan,

Friday 24th July

This is a well-established show with a reputation for providing a fantastic family day out. The agricultural show starts the day at 9.30am, with the main family events following at 11.30am. The day includes children’s races with a hill race for seniors and juniors. There is also heavy events and a pet show, produce show and stalls. There is live music from Sealladh and Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd and refreshments on the field from 5pm. All this is in the beautiful Kilchoan setting, making for a memorable day.