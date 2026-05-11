After last week’s bruising defeat to Cumnock, the boys came out fired up, full throttle, and absolutely flying from the first whistle.



With key stars Alex Ross and Quinn Soames back from the Scottish Rugby Union Player Development Programme, Oban looked like a side reborn. And from the

opening exchanges, the visitors made it crystal clear they meant business.

The experienced quartet of Ross, Soames, Cormac MacDougall and Arran Goudy grabbed the game by the collar and never let go. It was power, pace and pure entertainment from start to

finish.



Captain Alex Ross led exactly the way captains should, spurring on his team, charging hard and brushing defenders aside with trademark strength and fierce

determination, he bulldozed over for the opening try of the afternoon and set the tone for the onslaught to come.

Turnovers were won all over the pitch, with textbook jackalling by the boys, as they sped to the breakdown. Their support play was outstanding. Every line break seemed to come with a teammate glued to the runner’s shoulder, ready to take the offload and race clear.

No one embodied that relentless energy more than Cormac MacDougall, who seemed to cover every blade of grass in East Kilbride. His tireless running and non-stop work rate earned him a superb hat-trick of tries.

Then there was Quinn Soames. The inside centre was untouchable at times, gliding across the pitch with elegance and confidence.

Defenders were left grabbing at shadows as he side-stepped, swerved, spun and sprinted his way to a sensational four-try haul.