The reminder comes as the weather improves and more people are spending time outdoors.

Ticks are often found in areas where there is long grass, shrubbery, and woodland, but particularly where wildlife or livestock are present. They are most common between March and October, however, ticks can still be active at other times of the year, especially following mild weather.

Dr John McAnaw, associate clinical director at NHS 24, said: “Ticks are a normal part of the outdoor environment and most bites are harmless, but it’s important to take simple precautions and check your skin after spending time outdoors. People enjoying activities such as walking, camping, or gardening may be more likely to encounter ticks, as well as children and pets.”