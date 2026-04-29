NHS 24 is reminding the public to be aware of ticks and to check for bites after outdoor activities.
The reminder comes as the weather improves and more people are spending time outdoors.
Ticks are often found in areas where there is long grass, shrubbery, and woodland, but particularly where wildlife or livestock are present. They are most common between March and October, however, ticks can still be active at other times of the year, especially following mild weather.
Dr John McAnaw, associate clinical director at NHS 24, said: “Ticks are a normal part of the outdoor environment and most bites are harmless, but it’s important to take simple precautions and check your skin after spending time outdoors. People enjoying activities such as walking, camping, or gardening may be more likely to encounter ticks, as well as children and pets.”
NHS 24 advises people to take a few simple steps to avoid the risk of tick bites when spending time outdoors:
* Wear long sleeves and trousers, with socks pulled over trouser legs where possible
* Stay on clear paths and avoid walking through long grass or dense undergrowth
* Wear light-coloured clothing to make ticks easier to spot
* Use insect repellent on exposed skin when appropriate
* Check your skin and clothing for ticks after being outdoors
* Check children carefully, particularly around the head, neck, and scalp
* Check pets regularly so ticks are not brought into the home
Dr McAnaw explained what to do if you find a tick. He continued: “If you find a tick attached to your skin, remove it with a tick removal tool, which are commonly found in pharmacies and outdoor stores, or fine tipped tweezers. Grip the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull upwards steadily without twisting or crushing. Afterwards, wash the area with soap and water and apply antiseptic cream.
“If you have a tick bite, you should remove it as soon as possible to reduce the risk of tick-borne infections like Lyme disease. If you notice a pink or red circular rash developing around the area of the bite, or you develop other symptoms such as tiredness, muscle or joint pain, headaches, fever, chills, or stiffness in your neck, you should speak to your GP as soon as possible.”
Further information on tick bites, including prevention, removal and symptoms to look out for, is available at nhsinform.scot/tick-bites
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.