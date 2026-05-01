The much needed facility, that will play a huge role in village cohesion and act as a focal point for village events, was achieved through the concerted work of village locals and Kildonan Hall and Improvements Committee.

To celebrate the accomplishment, the committee held an official opening event that was attended by special guests who have contributed to establishing the community facility. Invited guests included sponsors, supporters, funders and local dignitaries, provost Anthea Dickson, and local councillor, Charles Currie.

Provost Dickson welcomed the opportunity to visit the community hub and cafe and said that she was hugely impressed with what had been achieved. The provost was shown around the well stocked shop, that is filled with items requested by the community, and sampled some of the items that are available from the cafe which is open from 10am to 5pm every day of the week.