North Ayrshire Council provost, Anthea Dickson has heaped praise on the volunteers that have succeeded in their four-year effort to establish a community hub, shop and cafe in the picturesque village of Kildonan.
The much needed facility, that will play a huge role in village cohesion and act as a focal point for village events, was achieved through the concerted work of village locals and Kildonan Hall and Improvements Committee.
To celebrate the accomplishment, the committee held an official opening event that was attended by special guests who have contributed to establishing the community facility. Invited guests included sponsors, supporters, funders and local dignitaries, provost Anthea Dickson, and local councillor, Charles Currie.
Provost Dickson welcomed the opportunity to visit the community hub and cafe and said that she was hugely impressed with what had been achieved. The provost was shown around the well stocked shop, that is filled with items requested by the community, and sampled some of the items that are available from the cafe which is open from 10am to 5pm every day of the week.
The cafe is run by the hospitable and friendly, David Moffat, Harrison Talbot and Sarah Duncan, all of whom are already on a first name basis with returning regulars who have been visiting since the soft opening of the cafe late last month.
Jenny Gilchrist, secretary of Kildonan Hall and Improvements Committee expressed her delight at how the community hub is already playing a vital role in the community by offering people in the village, including the elderly, a place where they can gather for some company, great affordable food, and possibly even save themselves a long trip by picking up a few essentials from the shop.
Jenny said that she remembers when the village had two tearooms, two hotels, a Post Office and a shop, so she is especially pleased to see that the community hub has filled some of that void and has become the “beating heart of the village”.
The village hall, which already hosts keep-fit classes, tap dancing classes, Zero Waste Cafe, Southend Lunch Club, Arran Whisky Society, and which plays an important role in weddings and other family events, will continue to play an active part in community life, but with all of the additional attractions and facilities offered by the cafe and shop.
Invited guests at the official opening were treated to food and drink made by the cafe which uses Arran producers and suppliers whenever possible. It also has its own brand of coffee and the menu was designed to be both affordable and varied.
After the celebratory event thanking supporters and funders, including North Ayrshire Council’s Levelling Up Fund, National Lottery, Murdoch Trust and Auchrannie Charitable Trust, it was the chance for locals and neighbouring villagers to join the celebrations.
The less-formal event attended by community members and visitors saw supporters celebrating the occasion by enjoying prosecco and canapes on the balcony while musical entertainment was provided by Arran Brass and Scott McDonald.
The realisation of the community hub and cafe was heralded by those in attendance as a major coup for the Kildonan Hall and Improvements Committee whose members have invested countless hours to establish a hub for the village. Well-deserved praise was offered to Jenny Gilchrist, previous chair Alistair Yates, and to everyone that has helped to make Kildonan Community Hub and Cafe a community asset that will pay dividends for years to come.
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