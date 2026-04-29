Award-winning Lochaber producer Great Glen Charcuterie has moved into a new, purpose-built facility near Spean Bridge, marking a significant step forward for the family-run business after more than 20 years in its original home.
Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Jan Jacob and Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality cured meats using traditional European methods with locally sourced wild venison.
For the past 22 years, production has taken place in the Old Butchershop in Roy Bridge. The space had become increasingly limited as the business grew with plans for expansion first considered over a decade ago.
The vision was to create a new unit closer to home - a facility designed specifically for charcuterie production.
However, the project faced delays due to a lengthy planning process, followed by further setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and period of ill health, making the journey even more challenging.
Despite these obstacles, the new facility is now complete and fully operational.
"We are absolutely delighted to finally be here," said Anja Baak.
"It has been a long road but this new space allows us to do what we do best, even better."
The custom-built unit provides significantly increased curing and drying capacity, giving the team greater control over the production process while improving efficiency and consistency.
With the new space up and running , Great Glen Charcuterie is ready to to sustain a steady supply of delis, farm shops and restaurants across Scotland and beyond while remaining firmly rooted in Lochaber.
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