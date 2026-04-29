Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Jan Jacob and Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie has built a strong reputation for producing high-quality cured meats using traditional European methods with locally sourced wild venison.

For the past 22 years, production has taken place in the Old Butchershop in Roy Bridge. The space had become increasingly limited as the business grew with plans for expansion first considered over a decade ago.

The vision was to create a new unit closer to home - a facility designed specifically for charcuterie production.

However, the project faced delays due to a lengthy planning process, followed by further setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and period of ill health, making the journey even more challenging.