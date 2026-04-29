Scotland’s first match against Haiti is scheduled for the early hours of Sunday June 15 and games against Brazil and Morocco will follow.

Successful venues will be allowed to remain open until 30 minutes after the final whistle on match nights.

Originally the deadline for applications was at the end of last month and North Ayrshire Council (NAC) received applications from 57 premises across the region.

Chris Pollock, licensing manager at NAC, said: “So far, 22 of those applications have been processed so we are well on our way with these. At that rate I would hope within three to four weeks we will be in a position to give information to all the premises who applied.

“They are all subject to a consultation with the police and the licensing standards officer and all applications have been vetted and they have been confirmed to be within that policy so we don’t envisage any issues at this stage.”

Unlike neighbouring council, Argyll and Bute, which has chosen to make blanket permission for extending opening hours, with publicans just needing to email their intention to open late to the licensing board and comply with certain restrictions, NAC has chosen to issue permission on a case-by-case basis.

Licensing chair for NAC, Eleanor Collier said: “Those who apply should benefit. Late applications will still be considered.”

Existing license holders must apply for extended hours, while venues without licenses can apply for an occasional license.

Further information can be found, and applications made, online at north-ayrshire.gov.uk/documents/policy-for-fifa-world-cup-extended-hours