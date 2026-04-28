***** USED OTW20p3 *****Motor collision

At about 12.10pm on Tuesday March 31 2026 within the car park area of Lorn & Islands District Hospital, Glengallen Road, Oban, a Red Range Rover and Grey VW Transporter van were damaged when a Blue Audi Motor vehicle collided with them which was being driven by an elderly male.

Police are investigating the matter, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0146058/26.

***** USED OTW20p3 *****Car damaged

Between 8pm on Sunday April 12 and 10am on Monday April 13 2026 within the car park area at Market Street, Oban a Grey Audi was damaged by another motor vehicle.

Police are investigating the matter, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0158789/26.

Driving without insurance

On the evening of Tuesday April 14 Police seized a vehicle in Oban as it was being driven by a 26 year old male driver without valid insurance. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Driving under the influence

During the early hours of Thursday April 16 a 31 year old female driver was arrested on the A85 at Connel for failing to provide a roadside breath test. The female was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sherif Court at a later date.

Shoplifting

Police are investigating a report of Theft Shoplifting at the Halfway Filling Station on the A85 around 12.30am on Thursday April 16 2026.

Police are appealing for witnesses, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0161968/26.

Racial abuse

On Thursday April 16 a 33 year old male was charged with Racially aggravated behaviour in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.