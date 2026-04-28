A man has been charged after an incident of racist abuse in Oban, with police also making multiple drug busts in a busy mid April period.
***** USED OTW20p3 *****Motor collision
At about 12.10pm on Tuesday March 31 2026 within the car park area of Lorn & Islands District Hospital, Glengallen Road, Oban, a Red Range Rover and Grey VW Transporter van were damaged when a Blue Audi Motor vehicle collided with them which was being driven by an elderly male.
Police are investigating the matter, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0146058/26.
***** USED OTW20p3 *****Car damaged
Between 8pm on Sunday April 12 and 10am on Monday April 13 2026 within the car park area at Market Street, Oban a Grey Audi was damaged by another motor vehicle.
Police are investigating the matter, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0158789/26.
Driving without insurance
On the evening of Tuesday April 14 Police seized a vehicle in Oban as it was being driven by a 26 year old male driver without valid insurance. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Driving under the influence
During the early hours of Thursday April 16 a 31 year old female driver was arrested on the A85 at Connel for failing to provide a roadside breath test. The female was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sherif Court at a later date.
Shoplifting
Police are investigating a report of Theft Shoplifting at the Halfway Filling Station on the A85 around 12.30am on Thursday April 16 2026.
Police are appealing for witnesses, should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0161968/26.
Racial abuse
On Thursday April 16 a 33 year old male was charged with Racially aggravated behaviour in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Possession of Class A drugs
A 51 year old male was found in possession of possession of a class A drug when searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at an address in Oban on Wednesday 16 th April. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Assault and vandalism
A 26 year old male has been arrested and charged with an assault and vandalism following an incident at a licensed premises in Oban on the evening of Friday April 17. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff court at a later date.
Careless driving
A 24 year old male driver was issued with an Endorsable conditional offer for Careless Driving after his vehicle collided with a stationary vehicle on Dunollie Road, Oban during the early hours of Saturday Apri 18.
Possession of Class A drugs
On Sunday April 19 a 28 year old male was found in possession of Class A drugs at an address in Oban when Police were called there. The male was arrested and charged, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Possession of Class A drugs and assault
During the early hours of Tuesday 21 st April a 23 year old male was arrested and charged with Assault and Possession of Class A drugs (cocaine), after Police received a report of a disturbance in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
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