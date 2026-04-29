The Mill of Kintyre Community Interest Company (MKCIC) is bidding to create what is thought to be the first site of its kind in Mid Argyll since the 18th century.

The project aims to support a sustainable wool industry in Argyll by processing wool from local flocks.

Farmers, wool producers, and other interested parties expressed strong interest in the idea at a community engagement event in Tarbert on April 25.

Pamela Watson, founder of MKCIC, said: “We welcomed 20 visitors at the event, from as far afield as Kerrera, Arran, and Taynuilt.

“I had carried out extensive research before establishing the Mill of Kintyre and knew there would be good demand for it, but I’ve been blown away by the level of interest and positivity towards our plans.

“One of the things that kept coming up when speaking to farmers and smallholders is that they want their fleeces to be used rather than wasted, and that a closer, fairer processing option would be widely utilised.

“Our aim is to provide a local alternative to existing processing routes, which are often not used due to the low returns wool producers receive for their fleeces—sometimes not even covering their shearing costs.

“By providing local processing and fairer options, we hope to help retain value within the local area and reduce waste.”