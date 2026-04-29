People from across Argyll have gathered to learn more about plans to establish a mini-processing woollen mill in Mid Argyll.
The Mill of Kintyre Community Interest Company (MKCIC) is bidding to create what is thought to be the first site of its kind in Mid Argyll since the 18th century.
The project aims to support a sustainable wool industry in Argyll by processing wool from local flocks.
Farmers, wool producers, and other interested parties expressed strong interest in the idea at a community engagement event in Tarbert on April 25.
Pamela Watson, founder of MKCIC, said: “We welcomed 20 visitors at the event, from as far afield as Kerrera, Arran, and Taynuilt.
“I had carried out extensive research before establishing the Mill of Kintyre and knew there would be good demand for it, but I’ve been blown away by the level of interest and positivity towards our plans.
“One of the things that kept coming up when speaking to farmers and smallholders is that they want their fleeces to be used rather than wasted, and that a closer, fairer processing option would be widely utilised.
“Our aim is to provide a local alternative to existing processing routes, which are often not used due to the low returns wool producers receive for their fleeces—sometimes not even covering their shearing costs.
“By providing local processing and fairer options, we hope to help retain value within the local area and reduce waste.”
In addition to wool processing, the mill also aims to offer wool-based workshops, creating a welcoming space for making, learning and socialising, while supporting local employment, wellbeing, and sustainability.
Pamela added: “Those who attended the event also brought plenty of ideas for potential workshops, which we will take on board as we develop our future plans.
“We’re really excited to get started and hope the mill will contribute locally by creating accessible, practical opportunities that build skills and increase employment in a sector currently absent from the area, while also reviving Argyll’s wool and textile heritage.
“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to come along, listen to our plans, and share their ideas with us.
“I’ve also been contacted by people from Islay and Colonsay who were unable to attend but would like their wool processed locally, confirming that there is real interest in the mill across Argyll.”
Another community event is to be announced for Campbeltown in May.
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