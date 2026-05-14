"Our social worker got back to us and said there was not going to be a penny to pay for it. Mum’s been let down - and she is not the only one."

Karen, who claimed health care chiefs pulled out of offering to help pay for the live-in support just a week after the offer was made, added: "What happens when those savings run out? Then what?

The carer is due to start on Friday - at a cost of around £1,300 a week.

Determined not to have Mairi "sent away", her family decided to look for a private live-in carer, which will have to be paid for from the savings she worked hard for during her time with the NHS.

She added: "It’s a dire situation. We said no to Clydesbank. Being so far away from family and her home would be the death of her."

Instead, Mairi, from Oban, and her family were told she would have to move out of the hospital and into a care home, but with no spaces locally, that would be out of the area. Clydebank was one of the far-off areas suggested.

Mairi Love, 79,has been stuck in limbo at the town’s hospital since just before Christmas while waiting for a care package to be put in place, says daughter Karen MacKay.

John Russell has spent the last 12 months in a hospital bed waiting for a care package to allow him home. Photograph: Teresa Russell

John Russell has spent the last 12 months in a hospital bed waiting for a care package to allow him home. Photograph: Teresa Russell

In March this year, The Oban Times reported how Oban man John Russell had marked his 80th birthday on a ward at Lorn & Islands Hospital. He has now been bedblocking there for one year while he waits for a care package to get him back to Nant Drive and his wife Teresa, who has been lobbying hard to bring him home.

Teresa, who said getting care packages in Oban was like gold dust, said the last 12 months have been ’a rollercoaster.’ At one point, it was feared that bed sores could have cost John his leg.

Physiotherapy that was promised after Teresa demanded more help started but has now stopped, she told us, with no sign of John coming home soon.

"He is deteriorating before my eyes and he’s becoming almost non-verbal now. We don’t seem to be any closer to getting him home. It’s a year now," said Teresa, who visits every day in her wheelchair.

She added: "I’ve suggested taking him downstairs and out the main doors to get some fresh air. I can’t push him myself but the ward sister has said she’ll see what she can do. We are going to have a meeting as John’s situation is not getting better, people need to know this is happening."

John could still walk when he first went into the hospital, but can no longer manage by himself. Care assessors did say he needed just one carer after initially saying it was two. They are again saying it is two, but a package has still not been found. A room at home that was kitted out for him with a hospital bed delivered last year remains empty, waiting for his return.

Teresa said: "I’ve had apologies come to me from the Health and Social Care Partnership via the media including The Oban Times and the BBC but they have not apologised directly. Why can’t they pick up the phone themselves?".

Earlier this month, Teresa and John’s battle to get him home was featured on the BBC’s Reporting Scotland, highlighting the crisis of long waits for care packages.

An HSCP spokesperson said: "At present, there are 6 care at home delayed discharges at Lorn and Islands General Hospital. We recognise the impact this has on the individuals affected and their loved ones and understand how difficult and frustrating this situation can be. These delays, in part, reflect the ongoing local and national challenges facing social care resourcing and staffing, particularly the significant and sustained pressures around workforce recruitment and retention.

"Across the UK, services are experiencing challenges in securing and maintaining the social care workforce required to meet growing demand. This is a nationwide issue, not confined to any one area.

"We recognise and apologise for the pressure on individuals, families, and loved ones, and we remain committed to working collaboratively to address these ongoing challenges and dedicated to do everything we can locally.