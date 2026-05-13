Little Ruaig who was found last year, 2,000 miles from home in the Azores, is making a good recovery at Weymouth’s Sea Life Centre and has been joined by another loggerhead rescue called Crush who was discovered ’beached’ on Jersey. The pair are keeping each other good company as they continue to be cared for before they can be released back into the sea when it gets warmer.

Tiree ranger Hayley Douglas said Ruaig is doing really well. She has been steadily gaining weight as expected and continues to make great progress behind the scenes. Little Ruaig has now been joined by another rescue loggerhead, Crush, who came from Jersey to be looked after. "So she’s got a bit of company too. All being well, the centre is hoping she’ll be ready for release later this year once conditions are right and the waters are warmer," said Hayley.