A tiny Loggerhead turtle washed up on Tiree has pal’ed’ up with a new rescue buddy in rehab.
It was nursery pupil Iain-Angus McPhail and his mum Alison out for a beach walk near their island home in Ruaig last October who spotted Little Ruaig, just the size of a hand, making her way up the sand alone.
Surprised to see her alive, mum and son were quick to call for help and contacted Hayley and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue’s 24-hour hotline to get the operation to save her rolling.
Weighing in at just 453g and measuring 21cms long, Ruaig survived an anxious night on Tiree before being chaperoned by army cadet leaders on a four-hour ferry to Oban in a tub in the back of a campervan then handed over to Loch Lomond’s Sea Life Centre, She was later sent to Weymouth.
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