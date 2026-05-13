The council said its control areas do not ban short-term lets, or affect second homes, empty properties, or purpose-built holiday accommodation.

Should they be approved, planning permission would be required for any future change of use from a residential property to a short-term let – which the owner does not live in.

The council has been trialling a Short Term Let Control Area (STLCA) in the Badenoch and Strathspey area for two years, which, it says, has shown “early indications” of slowing the growth of short-term lets.

Now it is proposing two new STLCAs – one for Inverness City, and the other for what it is calling Highland Rural, covering the wards of Lochaber; Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh; Sutherland; Skye and Raasay; Aird and Loch Ness; and parts of Inverness South, including Tomatin and Daviot.

A council spokesperson explained: "In some communities, including parts of Inverness, Portree, Dornoch, and Fort William, short-term lets account for more than 20% of all homes.

"Many areas also experience strong demand from buyers outwith the Highlands, with a significant number of properties sold or newly built subsequently converted into short-term lets.

"This pressure is particularly acute in areas like Skye and Lochalsh, where 13.6% of homes sold between 19/20 and 23/24 became short terms lets, and across the proposed Highland Rural control area, where 9.5% of houses built within the last five years now operate as short-term lets.

"With fewer homes available, even a modest number of short-term lets can significantly reduce housing availability for residents.

"Despite the council building affordable homes in rural areas, the lack of large-scale house building means homes lost to short-term letting are not quickly replaced. These pressures can have wider impacts on communities, including depopulation and declining school rolls.

"Around 24,000 new homes are needed across the Highlands by 2034."

Councillor Bill Lobban, Convener of The Highland Council, said: "We face a housing challenge in Highland and the availability of local housing for people to live and work in the region is critical to the future sustainability of our communities and the wider socio-economic transformation of our region.

“Tourism is vital to the Highlands - STLCAs are not a ban on short-term lets, and we recognise the important role they play in our visitor economy.

"What they allow us to do is balance tourism growth with local housing need by managing concentrations of short-term lets in areas where housing availability or neighbourhood amenity is adversely affected."

The consultation opened on May 12 and will run for six weeks until June 23. It can be accessed via the Highland Council website and in-person events will run in Plockton (May 14); Lochinver (May 18); Fort Augustus (May 21); Inverness (May 22); Portree (May 25); Fort William (May 20); Ullapool (June 1).

The proporals were slammed by the trade body for the self-catering sector, which it says contributes £200M per year to the Highland economy.

Fiona Campbell MBE, Chief Executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), said: “There is zero evidence that Planning Control Areas increase affordable housing, reduce rents, or solve the housing crisis. None.

"Highland Council is attempting to sell the public a fantasy through this sham consultation while knowingly risking enormous damage to local tourism economies and small businesses. This is not evidence-based policymaking, it is political theatre.

"It is astonishing that Highland Council appears prepared to ignore a Court of Session ruling and continue promoting an interpretation that has already been challenged and defeated in court. If the council persists with an unlawful approach, it should be under no illusion that further legal action will follow.

"The council needs to ask itself some basic questions: where is the economic impact assessment on the damage these proposals could cause? Where’s the plan to change the Highland’s unwanted position of Scotland’s empty homes hotspot?

"Communities deserve serious housing solutions, not performative policymaking designed to scapegoat self-catering businesses for decades of wider housing failure.”