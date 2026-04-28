The new season is now well underway at the club and, despite weekends of strong winds, driving rain and even hail, members have produced some excellent early-season scoring.

The run of competitions to date culminated on Saturday April 18 with the Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize, followed by prizegiving after the day’s play.

Early in the season, the club recognised the inaugural winners of its new Anniversary Trophies, Robert McGarrie and Mary McIntyre.

Other early honours have been won by: Donald Johnson (Peace Cup), Kyle Colville (Carskiey Cross), while the Torpedo Cup and March Medal winners were Stuart Campbell (Division 1), John Docherty (Division 2) and Ian Docherty (Division 3).