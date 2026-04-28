Early-season winners were celebrated at The Machrihanish Golf Club as the Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize produced strong performances across the board, including a memorable day for several family members.
The new season is now well underway at the club and, despite weekends of strong winds, driving rain and even hail, members have produced some excellent early-season scoring.
The run of competitions to date culminated on Saturday April 18 with the Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize, followed by prizegiving after the day’s play.
Early in the season, the club recognised the inaugural winners of its new Anniversary Trophies, Robert McGarrie and Mary McIntyre.
Other early honours have been won by: Donald Johnson (Peace Cup), Kyle Colville (Carskiey Cross), while the Torpedo Cup and March Medal winners were Stuart Campbell (Division 1), John Docherty (Division 2) and Ian Docherty (Division 3).
The April Medal was won by W Craig Kelly (Division 1) and Charles McClellan (Division 2), with Stewart Blue taking the April Midweek Stableford.
A club spokesperson said: “It has been a challenging start to the season weather-wise, but it has been hugely encouraging to see such strong participation and scoring across all our early competitions.
“One consistent message from members playing in our competitions and by visitors playing the course is the excellent condition in which the course is being presented for play by our greenkeeping staff at this time of year.”
The Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize, held over the Championship and Pans Courses, attracted 74 players braving, yet again, some testing weather conditions.
On the Championship Course, Donald Laing picked up the spot prize for nearest the pin in two at the fifth hole and Grant Grant was nearest the pin on the par-three 15th to win the spot prize.
However, it was all eyes on Andrew Wallace who produced a standout performance by completing an impressive rare double, winning the prestigious Gold Medal for best gross and also returning the leading nett score to claim the Captain’s Prize.
The spokesperson added: “Andrew’s achievement in winning both the Gold Medal and the Captain’s Prize on the same day is a rare feat and a fantastic moment for the club to celebrate.”
It proved to be a memorable day for the Wallace family, with Andrew’s mother Linda claiming the Captain’s Prize in the handicap section on the Pans Course, where Liz Casey enjoyed a strong day, completing a clean sweep of the scratch and both spot prizes – nearest-the-pin honours on the second (in two) and the 16th.
Prizegiving after the Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize was conducted by club captain Mike Casey, who congratulated all winners and thanked members for their support at the start of the anniversary season.
He said: “With the anniversary season now underway, it’s been a terrific start and we’re looking forward to the rest of the year’s competitions and celebrations.”
Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize (Championship Course):
Handicap: 1 Andrew Wallace (Captain’s Prize), 2 Douglas Mitchell, 3 Campbell McCallum.
Scratch: 1 Andrew Wallace (Gold Medal), 2 Dean Ratcliff, 3 Robbie Chrystie.
Ladies: Catherine Reid.
65+: John Rennie.
Spot prizes: Nearest the pin in two on fifth hole: Donald Laing; nearest the pin on 15th hole: Grant Grant.
Spring Meeting and Captain’s Prize (Pans Course):
Handicap: 1 Linda Wallace (Captain’s Prize), 2 Hazel Scally, 3 Mary McIntyre.
Scratch: 1 Liz Casey, 2 Jennifer Gilchrist.
Spot prizes: Nearest the pin in two on second hole: Liz Casey; nearest the pin on 16th hole: Liz Casey.
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