Wooleys of Arran

The Wooleys of Arran shop in Brodick freshly prepare a wide range of delicious products early every morning. This includes bread and rolls directly from their ovens and also cakes, pastries and tea bread, pies, bridies, sausage rolls and other savoury snacks. Scones, pancakes, lled rolls, sandwiches and tasty homemade soups are also available and are perfect for a take-away lunch or even a late breakfast. Wooleys, who are probably most famous for their delicious oatcakes, have now introduced pepper oatcakes and oaties to their range and the sweeter alternatives to their biscuit range are descriptively called Punchy Ginger, Seriously Coconut and Raspberry Infused Cranberry - all of which are available from Wooleys in Brodick and from various outlets around the island.

www.wooleys.co.uk/

Isle of Arran Brewery

The isle of Arran Brewery is a small family run brewery that has been making award winning beers on Arran for the last 26 years. Consisting of a small team of two humans and two Brewery Dugs! All of our beers are brewed by hand by our self titled “Master Brewer” at our Brewery in Cladach. (20 minutes walk from Brodick). We produce a wide range of beers including Oatmeal Stouts, British and American IPAs, Barley Wines and of course our speciality of traditional Ales. We also work with our Local Distilleries for our Whisky Cask Aged Beers! We are most widely know for our famous Arran Blonde beer which can be found all over Scotland and our Arran Dark beer, most famous for winning World’s Best Dark Beer in 2012. Most recently our Arran Blonde won a Bronze Medal in March at the Indie Beer Awards National Finals at BeerX All of our beers are Vegan friendly and can be found in our Brewery Shop which is attached to our Brewery. Our beers can also be found all around the island in any good pub as well as in many of the local shops!

www.arranbrewery.co.uk/