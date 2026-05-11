The range of ne foods and drink that is produced here on Arran is as varied and diverse as the wonderful island landscapes. The cheese, whisky, meat, chocolates, bread and cakes, milk and even ice cream are all handmade on the island and every single one of these locally produced products are available all year long. The producers are united by a common commitment to quality and taste and all share a passion for their craft, as well as this beautiful island. From internationally renowned companies to small artisan producers, the main aim of each one is to delight you with the true taste of Arran.
Wooleys of Arran
The Wooleys of Arran shop in Brodick freshly prepare a wide range of delicious products early every morning. This includes bread and rolls directly from their ovens and also cakes, pastries and tea bread, pies, bridies, sausage rolls and other savoury snacks. Scones, pancakes, lled rolls, sandwiches and tasty homemade soups are also available and are perfect for a take-away lunch or even a late breakfast. Wooleys, who are probably most famous for their delicious oatcakes, have now introduced pepper oatcakes and oaties to their range and the sweeter alternatives to their biscuit range are descriptively called Punchy Ginger, Seriously Coconut and Raspberry Infused Cranberry - all of which are available from Wooleys in Brodick and from various outlets around the island.
Isle of Arran Brewery
The isle of Arran Brewery is a small family run brewery that has been making award winning beers on Arran for the last 26 years. Consisting of a small team of two humans and two Brewery Dugs! All of our beers are brewed by hand by our self titled “Master Brewer” at our Brewery in Cladach. (20 minutes walk from Brodick). We produce a wide range of beers including Oatmeal Stouts, British and American IPAs, Barley Wines and of course our speciality of traditional Ales. We also work with our Local Distilleries for our Whisky Cask Aged Beers! We are most widely know for our famous Arran Blonde beer which can be found all over Scotland and our Arran Dark beer, most famous for winning World’s Best Dark Beer in 2012. Most recently our Arran Blonde won a Bronze Medal in March at the Indie Beer Awards National Finals at BeerX All of our beers are Vegan friendly and can be found in our Brewery Shop which is attached to our Brewery. Our beers can also be found all around the island in any good pub as well as in many of the local shops!
Isle of Arran Distillers
Isle of Arran Distillers warmly invites you to join them at their annual Whisky Festival for for a weekend of whisky masterclasses, new releases, rare drams, and live entertainment across their two stunning distilleries in the north and south of the island. Meet the team, uncover the stories behind the spirit, and soak up the festival atmosphere with great food and music. All ages are welcome, with free entry on the day. Advanced booking for Whisky Masterclasses is strongly recommended.
Arran Dairies
Arran Dairies traces its roots back to the 1930s when The Dobson family set up a small on-farm dairy to supply milk and cream to the local village. In 1999 the family started making ice cream using milk produced by the dairy herds which graze on Arran’s lush green pastures, giving their ice cream its distinctive creamy taste. 25 years and 4 generations later, using local Arran Milk from the islands last remaining dairy farm, Tigheanfraoch Farm, the award-winning Arran Ice Cream is handmade by a small, skilled and dedicated team, and the business driven by the same family at their new production facilities at Home Farm, Brodick. They produce a multitude of different ranges and flavours; a regular favourite coming from a collaboration with Arran Whisky to create Arran Gold Ice Cream. Today, Arran Ice Cream is sold in shops, cafes & restaurants on Arran where you can also pick up one of the Arran Ice Cream Passports to collect stamps and earn a free Ice Cream from the Parlour in Brodick once completed. Arran Ice Cream can also be found further a eld throughout Scotland, the United Kingdom and even parts of America. Their partnership with Taste of Arran has grown the reputation of Arran’s producers by being a supplier of artisan products throughout the UK and abroad.
Arran Cheese Shop
Producing award-winning cheeses is no easy task, but at Home Farm in Brodick, that is exactly what Arran’s Cheese Shop has been doing for over 30 years. Their dedication to quality is evident in their range of celebrated cheeses, including Arran Blue, Arran Camembert, and Arran Brie, which have garnered gold and silver awards at both the World and British Cheese Awards. Additionally, their mustard- avoured Cheddar was voted Best Scottish Retail Product. Alongside their award-winning soft cheeses made in Blackwaterfoot, the Arran Cheese Shop offers a variety of avoured Cheddars. These products are available at the Home Farm shop and various outlets across Arran and Scotland.
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