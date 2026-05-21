The Ring of Steal
An Gearanach (981m, Munro) — the complainer
An Garbhanach (975m, Munro Top)
Stob Coire a’ Chairn (981m, Munro) — peak of the corrie of the cairn
Am Bodach (1032m, Munro) — the old man
Sgurr an Iubhair (1001m, Munro Top)
Stob Choire a’ Mhail (990m, Munro Top)
Sgurr a’ Mhaim (1099m, Munro) — peak of the large rounded hill
A real classic mountain route combining the traverse of four Munros with scrambling along narrow, rocky aretes.
There are options to shorten the route. Please note one of the options takes you to Kinlochleven and the significant requirement for transport.
17km, 1765m ascent
*11km, 955m ascent
For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.
Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.
If you are a keen walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.
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