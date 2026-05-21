There are options to shorten the route. Please note one of the options takes you to Kinlochleven and the significant requirement for transport.

A real classic mountain route combining the traverse of four Munros with scrambling along narrow, rocky aretes.

For more detail of the route please visit our website at www.nevishillwalking.club or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/NevisHillwalkingClub/.

Please note that walks may change at short notice due to conditions on the day.

If you are a keen walker, want to know more about our club, participate in walks or are interested in becoming a member, please contact us at info@nevishillwalking.club.