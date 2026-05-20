In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: A grandfather speaks out after being attacked by an XL Bully, exciting new plans for the Nevis Range Resort, Home Bargains opens in Oban and the fight over a new pharmacy in Oban gets another twist in the tale.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.