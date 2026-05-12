Take a pew for pilates later this month at St Conan’s Kirk.
After all the praise for a similar seated pilates session in the historic kirk last year - Sue Burden of Pilates Near Me classes is back in the aisle to lead another one.
The session, with the promise of invigoration and good company, is part of St Conan’s Kirk’s Coffe and Cake activity line-up.
This one is on Friday May 29 from 2pm to 4pm with no need to book just go along and join in.
Donations will be appreciated.
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