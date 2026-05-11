On its first sailing weekend of the season, the Waverley paddle steamer cruised into a sunny Tarbert harbour from its base on the River Clyde.
The iconic last sea-going paddle steamer sailed up Loch Fyne on its first visit of the summer on Sunday May 10, arriving Tarbert pier just after 2pm leaving again after 4pm.
The steamer is due to return to Tarbert in June, July and August, including a stop at Ardrishaig on August 24.
She was due to ’pass through’ Crinan on Tuesday but due to strong winds, the Waverley departed Glasgow on Monday night to Oban and did not carry any passengers. The move was to allow her Inner Hebrides cruises to go ahead as planned.
Thanks to reader Aimee Mactavish for sending in the photograph of the Waverley steaming into Tarbert.
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