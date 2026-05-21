The newly formed Wee Toon Ukulele Band is striking a chord in Campbeltown after holding its first few rehearsals at the town’s Argyll Arms Hotel.
The group now has 13 members, bringing together a mix of beginners and experienced ukulele players from across the area.
Group member Paul Sherry said: “It’s been brilliant to see people of all abilities coming along and enjoying themselves.”
The band meets in the upstairs function room at the hotel on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm, with new members always welcome.
Paul added: “You don’t even need to bring a ukulele as we may have a spare one available, so anyone interested should feel free to come along and give it a try.”
Anyone wanting more information can contact Paul Sherry by emailing pj.sherry@gmail.com or turn up at one of the group’s meetings.
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