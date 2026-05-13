World-class climber, Leo Houlding, will be hosting a talk called “Exposed” at Arran High School this autumn.
Organised by Arran Mountain Festival and sponsored by Arran Active, the talk will cover some of his accomplishments and experiences of being an internationally renowned mountaineer.
Leo, who is from the Lake District, is an established adventure climber who has taken on some of the most challenging climbing adventures and expeditions all over the world.
Climbing with his father just six months after he took up the sport aged 10, Leo became the youngest person ever to climb the Old Man of Hoy sea stack on Orkney.
British indoor champion by 15 years old, Leo climbed many free solo routes in Wales in his youth, before gaining a reputation for mountaineering expeditions and big wall climbing - long, vertical routes that typically take more than a day to complete.
Leo describes himself as a free climber – one who climbs using physical skill and strength, using ropes and gear to protect himself, but never to aid in the ascent.
He has numerous first ascents to his name, including the mile-long north east ridge of Ulvetanna, in Antatctica. The climb, which he describes as the “climb of his life”, took over a month to complete.
Another career highlight was a project on El Capitan, Yosemite to establish a new 13 pitch route named “The Prophet”. The final climb involved six days on the rock face due to being interrupted by a four-day-long storm that involved camping on portaledges - small tents that climbers suspend from the rock face on multi-day climbs. The project took 10 years to complete.
Leo features in a 2010 film called ‘The Wildest Dream’ that shows him retracing George Mallory and Andrew Irvine’s steps on Everest using contemporary period equipment and only switching to modern gear after reaching 7,600m.
The adventurer holds speed records for big wall climbs and enjoys BASE jumping. He is also a pioneer of para-alpinism – where people climb mountains and fly down instead of walking.
Leo has also appeared on Top Gear and has his own TV shows, ‘Take me to the Edge’ and ‘Lost Worlds with Monty Halls and Leo Houlding’. He now travels around the world talking about his exploits. His informative and interesting talks deal with risk management, leadership and 21st century exploration, and feature tales of his exploits, including taking his young children vertical camping.
Arran Mountain Festival organisers said: “Join us to hear Leo’s story of risk, resilience and reward. ‘Exposed’ will inspire you to embrace discomfort, confront fear, and chase your own horizons.”
“Exposed” will take place at Arran High School on Saturday September 26, with the talk starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at Arran Active or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leo-houlding-exposed-tickets-1987132738513
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