Organised by Arran Mountain Festival and sponsored by Arran Active, the talk will cover some of his accomplishments and experiences of being an internationally renowned mountaineer.

Leo, who is from the Lake District, is an established adventure climber who has taken on some of the most challenging climbing adventures and expeditions all over the world.

Climbing with his father just six months after he took up the sport aged 10, Leo became the youngest person ever to climb the Old Man of Hoy sea stack on Orkney.

British indoor champion by 15 years old, Leo climbed many free solo routes in Wales in his youth, before gaining a reputation for mountaineering expeditions and big wall climbing - long, vertical routes that typically take more than a day to complete.