The volunteer crew of 13-50 The Campbell-Watson, Oban’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, launched less than ten minutes after being paged.

On scene, meeting the yacht off Lismore lighthouse, it was decided to transfer one of the lifeboat crew, a casualty care specialist, onto the yacht to assess the injured people.

It was established that both casualties had sustained head injuries from a swinging boom and needed hospital treatment.

Due to the nearing proximity to Oban, the decision was made to escort the vessel to safety with the lifeboat crew member onboard assisting.

Once inside Oban Bay, and in calmer waters, a second crew member was transferred across to help bring the vessel to moor at the North Pier pontoons, where the two injured people were handed into the care of the crew of a waiting ambulance.